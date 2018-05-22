The Home Depot to Present at RBC Capital Markets Consumer and Retail Conference

ATLANTA, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that Crystal Hanlon, president of its Northern Division, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. The presentation will begin at 11:20 a.m. ET on May 30, 2018.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations." The webcast will be archived and available at the same location until August 28, 2018.