The Home Depot to Require Face Masks in All U.S. Stores

ATLANTA, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® today announced that shoppers will be required to wear masks or facial coverings while inside all U.S. stores, beginning Wednesday, July 22. Small children or those who have a valid medical condition will not be required to wear a mask.

Currently, about 85 percent of Home Depot stores already require facial masks in compliance with local and state regulations, and all Home Depot associates are required to wear masks in stores, distribution centers, and other locations.

"We appreciate all of our associates who have been working so hard to serve our customers with the essential products they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to thank our customers for their cooperation as we work to protect everyone in our stores," said Ann-Marie Campbell, executive vice president of stores for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot will remind customers about the new requirement by posting signs at all store entrances and via audio announcements on store PA systems. Social distancing captains and store associates will be available to provide masks to those shoppers who may not have one. For customers who prefer alternative options to shopping in stores, homedepot.com offers the convenience of curbside pickup and home delivery.

In addition to requiring masks, The Home Depot continues to promote social and physical distancing in stores through floor markings, signage, PA announcements, and plexiglass shields to help customers and associates maintain safe distances.

For more information about The Home Depot's response to Covid-19 and safety measures in stores, visit https://corporate.homedepot.com.

