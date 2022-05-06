The Home Depot Wins 2022 ENERGY STAR Retail Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence

ATLANTA, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th time, The Home Depot® has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for its partnership with ENERGY STAR.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. The Home Depot continues to work to decrease its environmental impact by reducing electricity consumption and boosting alternative and renewable energy capacity. Since 2010, The Home Depot has reduced electricity consumption in its U.S. stores by 44 percent, and it currently operates electricity-generating fuel cells in more than 200 stores. By 2030, the company aims to produce or procure renewable electricity equivalent to the electricity needs for all Home Depot facilities, further extending its efforts to improve the environment through cleaner energy.

"We exceeded our multi-year goal to help our customers save $2.8 billion on utility bills through the purchase and proper use of energy-efficient products," said Ron Jarvis, chief sustainability officer for The Home Depot. "ENERGY STAR-labeled products were key to that achievement. This is a tremendous honor, and I'd like to thank our associates and customers who have adopted the more than 15,000 ENERGY STAR products that we carry in stores and online."

ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting climate change and protecting public health.

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

The Home Depot has been an ENERGY STAR partner since 2001 for its leadership and long-term commitment to energy efficiency through promotion of ENERGY STAR-certified products.

The company was honored with three other Environmental Protection Agency Awards that reflect its commitment to sustainable business practices – 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award, 2021 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award and 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award. For more information about how The Home Depot is doing its part to operate sustainably, visit corporate.homedepot.com.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal year 2021, the company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #18 on the 2021 Fortune 500.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

SOURCE The Home Depot