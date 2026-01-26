The Home Depot Launches Material List Builder AI to Help Pros Save Time by Building Complete Job Lists Within Minutes

AI technology quickly generates project material lists from voice prompts, text or existing documents

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, introduced Material List Builder AI, a new capability that helps professional renovators, remodelers, builders and specialty tradespeople create actionable project material lists within minutes. Material List Builder AI leverages AI technology to interpret the project intent and generate an accurate, grouped list of materials needed for the entire job – helping Pros stay on time and on budget.

Before Material List Builder AI, creating a product list could take Pros hours of searching for the right SKUs, comparing prices and manually rebuilding lists across spreadsheets or multiple project management platforms. This tedious, error‑prone process often pulled Pros away from other critical work on the job. With Material List Builder AI, that same workflow happens in minutes. There are multiple ways for Pros to quickly and easily input project details for material list generation, including:

Write up project details using natural language. For example, a Pro could say, "We're doing a primary bathroom remodel, replacing the double vanity with a more modern one, adding new recessed lighting, two new mirrors, and a new toilet. The customer wants black 12" by 18" tile for the floor, grey hexagon tile for the shower." Material List Builder AI will then determine what materials are needed to complete the project.

Regardless of input, Pros will receive a draft material list organized by each project phase, they can edit before accepting. Once accepted, product recommendations will populate beneath each section, complete with the Pro's preferred pricing and inventory availability. Pros can then select and order what they need to complete the project, all through a single supplier. Saved material lists will stay within the list builder tool, so if Pros are tackling a job they do often, they can quickly pull up a past list and reorder what they need, without starting from scratch each time.

Material List Builder AI is available for free to all Pro Xtra members within The Home Depot's Project Planning tool, a digital platform designed to streamline how Pros plan, manage and execute complex projects.

"Pros often tell us that their most valuable resource for any job is time, so we're focused on delivering solutions that empower Pros to work smarter and faster," said Mike Rowe, executive vice president of Pro for The Home Depot. "Material List Builder AI generates reliable, comprehensive job lists in a fraction of the time it would take to complete this process manually, and Pros can then spend more time focused on their customers and the job at hand."

In addition to Material List Builder AI and Project Planning, The Home Depot offers a suite of capabilities built to support Pro projects of any size, from smaller renovations and repairs to larger, more complex projects, including: trade credit to give Pros more flexible financing options and extended buying power through a single source; robust order management and delivery services including same day, next day or scheduled delivery, along with two-hour order pickup; a customizable account management experience; dedicated sales and service support for projects; and preferred pricing on frequently purchased materials.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company operated a total of 2,356 retail stores and over 1,200 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

