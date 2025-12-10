THE HONEST FARMER Co. Ltd Prepares Entry Into Vietnam's Online Market With Healthy K-Snack Offering

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean grain snack producer THE HONEST FARMER Co. Ltd announced plans to expand its presence in Vietnam's fast-growing e-commerce sector with the launch of its Black Barley & Brown Rice Chips. As internet and mobile shopping penetration rises in Vietnam, demand for healthy snack options via online marketplaces is also increasing.

THE HONEST FARMER Co. Ltd has completed applications to enter major Vietnamese online malls in partnership with a local distributor. The company is currently finalizing Vietnamese-language labeling for product packaging, while product detail pages will highlight key information such as raw ingredients, nutrition facts, zero-additive and low-calorie attributes, and HACCP-certified manufacturing processes—aimed at reinforcing transparency and consumer trust.

The move into online channels aligns with broader social trends in Vietnam, including the growth of single-person households, nuclear families, and the rising preference for convenient, ready-to-eat foods. Entering online marketplaces is viewed as an efficient route to deliver products directly to consumers without relying on traditional retail networks.

THE HONEST FARMER Co. Ltd also plans to monitor consumer response and may consider developing localized flavors—such as lightly salted or spiced versions—tailored to Vietnamese tastes and consumption habits.

A company representative stated, "Vietnamese consumers place strong emphasis on health and safety, even when choosing snacks. With zero trans fat, sodium, and sugar, our Black Barley & Brown Rice Chips are well-positioned to establish themselves as a trusted healthy snack in the Vietnamese market."

SOURCE THE HONEST FARMER Co Ltd