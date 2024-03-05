The Honey Baked Ham Company® Announces Its Easter Menu

Ham Expected to be in Eighty Percent of Easter Celebrations

ATLANTA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter is just around the corner — and The Honey Baked Ham Company®, the iconic name in premium hams and delectable feasts, once again delivers timeless taste to gatherings big and small with its Easter menu. Front and center is HoneyBaked®'s signature ham with its sweet and crunchy glaze. Recent research found ham is the most sought-after menu item on family's tables for Easter, with more than 80 percent of U.S. households serving the classic Easter centerpiece.

Signature Honey Baked Ham Meal

"Easter is a time of joy and togetherness, and the majority of those hosting Easter this year will have ham at those celebrations," said Tripp McLaughlin, CMO of The Honey Baked Ham Company. "Easter has always been a major occasion for HoneyBaked. Hundreds of our Master Glazers will prepare hams using precision, fire torches, and HoneyBaked's secret blend of ingredients to make every bite a celebration for families across the country."

Ham Remains a Tradition for First-Time Hosts

Research found first-time hosts plan to maintain family traditions by serving ham, however, many are changing up the ways the holiday is brought to life, including:

60% of first-time Easter hosts said they plan to include friends in their Easter gatherings, instead of limiting the guest list to family only.

Nearly half of first-time hosts said their Easter celebrations will include a casual, buffet- or family-style meal, making Easter more of a laid-back affair than it has traditionally been.

Millennials were the most likely to be hosting Easter celebrations for the first time this year, suggesting they are taking over the hosting duties from their parents and grandparents.

91% of first-time hosts said Easter traditions are important to them, suggesting they will carry on key family traditions even as they incorporate new ones.

No matter what your celebration looks like, HoneyBaked is here to inspire hosts with tips and advice for serving the perfectly glazed Easter ham as part of their complete meals, as well as other menu items like Take & Bake Sliders and Take & Bake Ham & Cheddar Biscuits. Both are easy to enjoy at any time during your Easter celebration.

"I often get asked how to cook a Honey Baked Ham® — and the good news is, there's no need," said Brian Heffern, HoneyBaked Master Glazer. "Our Honey Baked Ham is fully cooked, pre-sliced, and ready to eat. The best way to serve is to remove it from the refrigerator around 30 minutes before you expect guests to arrive. If you prefer your ham warmed, make sure to only heat it by the slice so it stays moist, tender, and flavorful. Just heat each pound of slices for 10 minutes at 275 degrees."

Easter Menu Offerings

HoneyBaked is excited to announce its seasonal menu, which elevates entertaining and promises to leave friends and family full and happy. The menu includes:

Signature Honey Baked Ham Meal: A bone-in-half ham topped with HoneyBaked's signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Choose from four Heat & Serve sides such as Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Cheesy Potatoes Au Gratin, or Baked Cinnamon Apples.

A bone-in-half ham topped with HoneyBaked's signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Choose from four Heat & Serve sides such as Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Cheesy Potatoes Au Gratin, or Baked Cinnamon Apples. Half Boneless Ham Meal: A boneless half ham topped with HoneyBaked's signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Choose from four Heat & Serve sides.

A boneless half ham topped with HoneyBaked's signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Choose from four Heat & Serve sides. Take & Bake Ham & Cheddar Biscuits: Take & Bake biscuits feature Honey Baked Ham & cheddar cheese generously piled on eight Southern-style buttermilk biscuits and topped with savory Garlic Herb Butter and Sweet Honey Glaze Sauce. Just bake for 20 minutes.

Take & Bake biscuits feature Honey Baked Ham & cheddar cheese generously piled on eight Southern-style buttermilk biscuits and topped with savory Garlic Herb Butter and Sweet Honey Glaze Sauce. Just bake for 20 minutes. Take & Bake Sliders: A 12-pack of sliders available in two flavors, original Ham & Swiss, or savory Garlic Herb Turkey & Cheddar. Both served on King's Hawaiian Rolls and ready in 20 minutes.

The full menu is available at your nearest HoneyBaked location. Visit honeybaked.com to find your nearest store. To make sure you are ready for your Easter gatherings, HoneyBaked encourages customers to order online no later than March 29 to pick up in-store on March 30.

Survey Methodology

This random survey of 1,000 Americans who celebrate Easter was commissioned by The Honey Baked Ham Company between February 16-21, 2023. It was conducted by market research company SWNS Media Group.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and most recently, delicious take & bake sliders and biscuits. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest and TikTok .

