The Honey Baked Ham Company Introduces New Store Design as Part of Brand Revitalization Initiative

"After 62 great years, it was time for HoneyBaked to modernize itself to appeal to today's consumers," said JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "This modernization started with an updated brand identity, manifesting itself across our website, advertising creative, merchandising, packaging, uniforms and now, our retail stores."

"Because consumers have responded really well to our new brand identity, we believe the implementation of this new retail store design could have significant impact on our business, potentially resulting in a 5-7 percent increase in sales for renovated stores," Herold continued.

The new retail store design is intended to reinforce HoneyBaked's premium offering of ham, turkey, sides and lunch by aligning the stores with the attention to detail and handcrafted care that consumers often associate with their neighborhood butcher shop and deli. Many of the design attributes of the new stores will reinforce this desired connection.

Incorporated into the new design will be an extensive exterior remodel including new signage, relocated entrance doors, new building color and awnings featuring the new branded color palette and upgraded lighting and landscaping. Interior enhancements will feature a handcrafted look including wood tones and subway tile, updated signage, enhanced merchandising area, and the ability to increase or decrease seating based on peak traffic times.

Additionally, the store design will leverage technology and layout to improve the customer experience during seasonal times, something the brand made a focal point during planning. These features include a more efficient ordering process, ability to order online and pick-up in store, as well as a separate "pick-up" area for carry-out orders.

"We're extremely energized by the new retail store design and the positive impact it'll have on the customer experience," said Dan McAleenan, Senior Vice President of Operations at The HoneyBaked Ham Company. "Bringing into our retail stores the evolved brand identity, in addition to our new technological and layout improvements, will further allow us to deliver on the level of service our customers have come to expect from HoneyBaked."

HoneyBaked's first renovated store to feature the new design opened in Alpharetta, GA on Monday, October 28, with a second planned soon thereafter in the Perimeter Center area of Atlanta, GA. HoneyBaked Ham plans to remodel 10-20 retail stores per year.

For more information about HoneyBaked, please visit www.honeybaked.com .

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company is a premium food retailer with over 435 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Company

Related Links

http://www.honeybaked.com

