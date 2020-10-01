The Honey Baked Ham Company® Kicks Off Fall; Tests a Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast
Food Retailer Brings Customers New Fall Flavor as the Leaves Drop
Oct 01, 2020, 09:00 ET
ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Honey Baked Ham Company announced they are testing a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast now that the fall season has officially arrived.
Known for its signature glaze, HoneyBaked is featuring its most trendy menu item yet by putting a seasonal touch on their signature sweet and crunchy glaze. Each turkey breast – available at select locations – features the perfect combination of aromatic herbs and spices that create a pumpkin spice glaze coating to give people an added taste of fall.
"We're excited to put our unique twist on pumpkin spice through a limited-edition glaze option on one of our signature menu items, turkey breast," said JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "We are always looking for ways to bring new flavors to our menu and with the annual anticipation of the pumpkin spice flavor this was a perfect option for the fall season."
The Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breasts are available roasted or smoked and can be purchased at select HoneyBaked locations through October 31, while supplies last:
- Atlanta: 7601 North Point Pkwy, Ste. A, Alpharetta, GA 30005
- Dallas: 4343 W. Northwest HWY Ste. 330, Dallas TX 75220
- Houston: 14054 Memorial Unit B, Houston, TX 77079
- Denver: 8900 Wadsworth Blvd., Westminster, CO 80021
- Detroit: 31190 Southfield Rd., Birmingham, MI 48025
- Boston: 240 Worcester Road, Rte. 9 East, Framingham, MA 01701
- St. Louis: 15367 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011
- Chicago: 2815 N. Ashland, Chicago, IL 60657
- Tampa: 12040 Anderson Rd., Tampa, FL 33625
- Columbus: 1374 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240
- New York: 3171 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown NY 11757
- New Jersey: 1197 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837
For more information about the test menu item, please visit https://www.honeybaked.com/pumpkin-spice-glaze.
About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:
Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.
