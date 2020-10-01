The Honey Baked Ham Company® Kicks Off Fall; Tests a Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast

"We're excited to put our unique twist on pumpkin spice through a limited-edition glaze option on one of our signature menu items, turkey breast," said JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "We are always looking for ways to bring new flavors to our menu and with the annual anticipation of the pumpkin spice flavor this was a perfect option for the fall season."

The Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breasts are available roasted or smoked and can be purchased at select HoneyBaked locations through October 31, while supplies last:

Atlanta : 7601 North Point Pkwy, Ste. A, Alpharetta , GA 30005

: 7601 North Point Pkwy, Ste. A, , GA 30005 Dallas : 4343 W. Northwest HWY Ste. 330, Dallas TX 75220

: 4343 W. Northwest HWY Ste. 330, 75220 Houston : 14054 Memorial Unit B, Houston , TX 77079

: 14054 Memorial Unit B, , TX 77079 Denver : 8900 Wadsworth Blvd., Westminster , CO 80021

: 8900 Wadsworth Blvd., , CO 80021 Detroit : 31190 Southfield Rd., Birmingham , MI 48025

: 31190 Southfield Rd., , MI 48025 Boston : 240 Worcester Road, Rte. 9 East, Framingham, MA 01701

: 240 Worcester Road, Rte. 9 East, 01701 St. Louis : 15367 Manchester Rd., Ballwin , MO 63011

: 15367 Manchester Rd., , MO 63011 Chicago : 2815 N. Ashland, Chicago , IL 60657

: 2815 N. Ashland, , IL 60657 Tampa : 12040 Anderson Rd., Tampa , FL 33625

: 12040 Anderson Rd., , FL 33625 Columbus: 1374 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240

New York : 3171 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown NY 11757

: 3171 Hempstead Turnpike, 11757 New Jersey : 1197 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837

For more information about the test menu item, please visit https://www.honeybaked.com/pumpkin-spice-glaze.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

