The Honey Baked Ham Company® Launches Spring Break Travel Guide to Help Families Celebrate Easter Anywhere

New travel-focused campaign combines TSA-approved guidance, road-trip tips and limited-time offers as spring break and Easter overlap in top cities nationwide

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring break travel ramps up and Easter approaches, The Honey Baked Ham Company is helping families celebrate wherever the season takes them with the launch of its HoneyBaked® Spring Break Travel Guide.

Signature Honey Baked Ham Meal

With more Americans celebrating holidays away from home — from beach rentals to road trips and flights — HoneyBaked is stepping into the travel conversation with practical, trusted guidance. The new guide incorporates publicly available, TSA-approved guidelines confirming that ham is allowed through airport security, alongside road-trip best practices inspired by experts at the American Automobile Association (AAA), helping travelers confidently plan Easter meals on the go.

To further bring the guide to life, HoneyBaked partnered with Natalie Ludwig who recently put the travel tips to the test by bringing a Honey Baked Ham® through airport security. Documenting her experience navigating TSA with the fully cooked ham, Ludwig demonstrates just how seamless traveling with HoneyBaked can be when properly packed and planned — showing families they can confidently take Easter tradition from the security line to the celebration table.

"Holidays don't stop just because families are traveling," said HoneyBaked Culinary Expert Chef Tim Ziga. "Whether you're packing a cooler for a road trip or flying to see loved ones, HoneyBaked makes it easy to bring tradition with you. With the right planning and storage, enjoying a Honey Baked Ham away from home is simpler than people think."

The HoneyBaked Spring Break Travel Guide provides:

Clear references to guidance from the Transportation Security Administration confirming solid foods, including ham, are permitted through airport security

Practical packing and storage recommendations for car and air travel

Smart planning tips for celebrating Easter while away

Inspiration for making HoneyBaked the centerpiece of any spring break gathering

HoneyBaked's signature ham, complete meals and prime rib offer a reliable, fully cooked, ready-to-serve solution for travelers who want to enjoy Easter favorites without the stress of cooking from scratch. With convenient locations nationwide and shipping options available, celebrating away from home is just as seamless as hosting in your own kitchen.

To support families during peak spring break and Easter weeks, HoneyBaked is introducing limited-time promotions for travelers:

Offer:

Shop Early, And Save: Beat the rush and save with $5 off $50+ or $10 off $100+. Use codes 729995 and 729996. Use in-store or buy online, pickup in-store. Valid at participating retail locations on 3/9/26 – 4/2/26. *Terms & Conditions Apply.

Beat the rush and save with $5 off $50+ or $10 off $100+. Use codes 729995 and 729996. Use in-store or buy online, pickup in-store. Valid at participating retail locations on 3/9/26 – 4/2/26. *Terms & Conditions Apply. Spring Break Shipping Offer: Have your Easter meal shipped straight to your door. Enjoy our tiered savings: $10 off $75+ | $20 off $125+ | $30 off $175+ | $40 off $200+. Use code EASTER26. Offer only valid for shipped orders placed through 04/01/26. *Terms & Conditions Apply.

The full Easter menu and Spring Break Travel Guide are available on honeybaked.com, where you can also find a store, explore shipping options, and order early for Easter.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since opening in 1957, the company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and take & bake favorites. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked makes every occasion more memorable, whether dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information, visit www.honeybaked.com.

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Company