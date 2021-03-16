The Honey Baked Ham Company® Names James "Jim" Dinkins Chief Executive Officer

Linda van Rees, current CEO and granddaughter of The Honey Baked Ham Company founder, announced she will retire as CEO. Linda will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jim Dinkins to the Honey Baked Ham Family. Jim's holistic view of the food industry, highly regarded leadership and deep experience in operations makes us confident that he's the right person to lead our company through this next chapter," said Linda van Rees. "It's been the greatest privilege of my career to serve as CEO of our consolidated family business for the last three years. I look forward to continuing my grandfather's legacy as a member of the Board of Directors."

Dinkins joins The Honey Baked Ham Company from The Coca-Cola Company, where he gained diverse experience working in a variety of areas, including senior sales, marketing, operations, channel planning, sports marketing, franchise leadership and general management. Prior to his retirement announcement in August 2020, Dinkins served as President, Coca-Cola North America (CCNA). He also served as President of the Minute Maid Business Unit and Chief Retail Sales Officer for CCNA among other leadership roles within the company. Before joining Coca-Cola in 1988, Dinkins held various sales positions with Procter and Gamble.

Dinkins holds an MBA from Emory University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 436 locations nationwide, as well as a direct to consumer site. Best known for its signature Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked Hams, Turkey Breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Company