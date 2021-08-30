The Honey Baked Ham Company® Supports Pumpkin Spice Fanatics with Early Release of Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast

69% agree fall has the best seasonal flavors; in fact, 70% of people agree pumpkin spice is an essential part of the fall season

65% of people said pumpkin spice flavors should be available August through October; and 15% want the flavor to be available all year

59% said spending time with family and friends for gatherings is a favorite fall activity; and 71% of respondents said they feel disappointed when they miss out on an experience

"The data proves America's affinity for all things fall, especially the flavors and traditions that make it a favorite time of year," said Jo Ann Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "We added pumpkin spice to our signature glaze to bring two fall flavors together in a delicious combination creating our Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast. Just another way for all the pumpkin spice fans to enjoy the flavor this season."

The pumpkin spice craze has heightened year after year – so much that people are willing to go to extreme lengths to keep fall flavors around all year. Here is what pumpkin spice lovers are willing to do:

27% would give up their smart phone for a year

27% of people would go a month without Internet access

28% would shave their head bald

30% would give up social media for a month

Although pumpkin spice products have become more popular, 51% of people have never tried an unconventional pumpkin spice item. HoneyBaked is here to expand people's horizons with its unique fall flavor mashup.

The Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast is available roasted or smoked, fully cooked, pre-sliced and ready to serve. It can be purchased at HoneyBaked locations (excluding California) through October 31, while supplies last.

HoneyBaked's PSG TB is also sold as part of their Winner Winner Turkey Dinner complete meal which includes the Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast, two heat-and-serve sides like cheesy potatoes au gratin and Tuscan -style broccoli, and dinner rolls.

For more information about the limited-time menu item, please visit https://www.honeybaked.com/pumpkin-spice-turkey.

Survey Methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by OnePoll — a market research company and a corporate member of both the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) — and adheres to the MRS code of conduct. The survey was conducted with a sample of 2,003 American respondents from Aug. 12–18, 2021. For more information about OnePoll's research in the media, navigate to their portfolio here.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Company

Related Links

http://www.honeybaked.com

