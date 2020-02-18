The Honey Baked Ham Company® to Donate More than 20,000 Hams to Feeding America®

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of February, The Honey Baked Ham Company will donate over 20,000 hams to food banks and pantries across the country, dubbing the month as Hamsgiving. The specialty food retailer will partner with Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States, to initiate the Hamsgiving program.

"Giving is a part of our company's DNA and we continue to support organizations that tirelessly serve their communities," said Jo Ann Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "This year, we're showing our appreciation by kicking off the Hamsgiving program and partnering with Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks that provide meals to people in need throughout the year."

Nearly thirty percent of giving occurs in December, but many people depend on organizations like Feeding America year-round. Families facing hunger often struggle with other basic needs – such as employment, healthcare, housing and more. Feeding America not only helps to provide meals to people in need, but also to address the root causes of hunger.

"One in nine people face hunger in America, including more than 11 million children. Feeding America is thankful to HoneyBaked for raising awareness of hunger in America and for helping to provide food to people who struggle to put meals on their tables," said Joe Weeden, Director of Product Sourcing at Feeding America.

HoneyBaked understands that hunger is a complex issue and recognizes the importance of yearlong giving. Hamsgiving is an inaugural program that is a part of The Honey Baked Ham Company's commitment to helping the communities in which it operates.

For more information about HoneyBaked, please visit www.honeybaked.com.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

Founded in 1957, The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC is a premium food retailer with over 450 locations nationwide, as well as an e-commerce site. Over the years, HoneyBaked has effortlessly marked the moments that matter for families across the country. Best known for its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with a sweet and crunchy glaze, The Honey Baked Ham Company offers delicious, fully-cooked hams, turkey breasts and other premium meats, as well as heat-and-serve sides, lunch, catering and desserts.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE: Nonprofits Source, https://nonprofitssource.com/online-giving-statistics/

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Company

Related Links

http://www.honeybaked.com

