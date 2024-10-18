The HONGQI "TianGong" electric platform made a stunning debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024

CHANGCHUN, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HONGQI "TianGong" electric platform made its official debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024. The EH7 sedan and EHS7 SUV, showcased by HONGQI at the event, are both built on this modular platform. Drawing inspiration from traditional Oriental culture, the name "TianGong" represents "Tian," symbolizing the powerful forces of nature, and "Gong," embodying exquisite craftsmanship. "TianGong" stands for superior quality and premium positioning, reflecting the brand's dedication to cultural heritage and a spirit of innovation.

At the heart of the TianGong electric platform lies an advanced integrated electric drive system. It supports both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations, enabling scalable performance across different vehicle types. The use of CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology and high-rate battery cells significantly extends the vehicle's range up to 800 kilometers, while improving energy efficiency and shortening charging times. Additionally, the intelligent thermal management system continuously monitors battery temperature, ensuring optimal performance and enhancing safety through real-time adjustments.

Vehicles developed on the TianGong electric platform, such as the EH7 sedan and EHS7 SUV, are equipped with a powerful electric drivetrain capable of up to 22,500 RPM, producing 455 kW and 756 Nm of torque. The EH7 and EHS7 boast WLTP ranges of 655 km and 600 km, respectively, and feature fast-charging technology that allows charging from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes.

The TianGong electric platform represents a significant technical achievement for HONGQI, showcasing its independent mastery of core technologies and its commitment to promoting green and low-carbon mobility. The brand's dedication to sustainability extends beyond mere product development, spanning all aspects of production and supply chain management. HONGQI is actively striving to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions throughout its production processes by adopting sustainable measures such as green design, energy-saving technologies, and optimized energy structures, thereby minimizing environmental impact across the entire product lifecycle.

HONGQI's debut of the TianGong electric platform at the Paris Motor Show 2024 underscores its commitment to innovation, luxury, and sustainability. HONGQI is dedicated to creating "better ride, better life" through cutting-edge technology, pushing the limits of luxury electric vehicle capabilities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534497/image_5028817_32943004.jpg