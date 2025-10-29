The Horton Hotel & Rooftop Lounge Expands with New Luxury Rooms, The Foundry Event Space, Gym, and Sauna -- Now Offering Curated Adventures to Enhance Every Stay

BOONE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horton Hotel & Rooftop Lounge proudly announces the successful expansion of its downtown Boone property, unveiling new luxury rooms, The Foundry, a gym and sauna, and the addition of curated local adventures for guests.

The Horton Hotel Expansion Grand Opening

The milestone was marked with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 23rd, hosted at the hotel and attended by town officials, hotel teammates, valued partners, and members of the Boone community. The event highlighted The Horton's continued growth and commitment to creating elevated guest experiences while remaining deeply rooted in the local community.

Expansion Highlights

Elegant, State-of-the-Art Luxury Rooms

Eight brand-new, meticulously designed rooms complement the existing accommodations with refined attention to detail, contemporary comfort, and panoramic views of downtown Boone. These spaces reflect The Horton's signature aesthetic – cozy, stylish, and welcoming – now elevated to an even higher tier of hospitality.

The Foundry: A New Event & Gathering Space

The Foundry adapts seamlessly to guest needs — perfect for business meetings, intimate gatherings, family celebrations, or even tailgate watch parties. Folding doors open into an elegant atrium, creating an indoor–outdoor flow ideal for both productivity and celebration.

Gym & Sauna for Wellness Seekers

The expansion introduces a luxury gym outfitted with top-tier equipment, alongside a soothing sauna retreat — inviting guests to refresh their body and mind after exploring Boone's scenic surroundings.

Curated Adventures to Complement Your Stay

Recognizing the growing desire for immersive travel, The Horton now offers curated local adventures designed to showcase Boone's natural beauty and cultural charm. Guests can add guided hikes, waterfall excursions, culinary tours, and other handpicked activities to their stay, enhancing their visit with authentic and memorable experiences.

Grand Opening Celebration

The ribbon-cutting event brought together community leaders, hotel teammates, and supporters to commemorate this exciting new chapter for The Horton. Guests toured the new spaces, experienced the property's signature hospitality, and celebrated the expansion as a collective achievement for Boone's tourism and hospitality landscape.

"We're thrilled to open these new luxury rooms and expand our offerings in a way that elevates the guest experience," said SPA Properties, owner of The Horton and proud Appalachian State alumnus. "Our goal is to combine comfort, wellness, and discovery in the heart of Boone — and we can't wait to welcome guests into this next chapter of The Horton story."

About The Horton Hotel

Nestled in the heart of downtown Boone, The Horton Hotel & Rooftop Lounge blends historic charm with modern luxury. As Boone's original boutique hotel, The Horton has been a destination of style and hospitality since its transformation in 2019. With this expansion, the hotel now features 23 beautifully appointed rooms, elevated amenities, and curated experiences — all designed to deliver a deeply personal and elevated mountain getaway.

