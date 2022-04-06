Advanced mobile check-in and robust automation enables The Hotel Concord to empower staff and amplify the guest experience

BETHESDA, Md., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, has partnered with The Hotel Concord, an independent luxury boutique hotel located in the center of New Hampshire's historic capital city. Under the collaboration, The Hotel Concord is leveraging Stayntouch's flagship PMS to further heighten its delivery of classic luxury service, powered by flexible and easy-to-use technology.

The Hotel Concord Leverages Stayntouch PMS to Reinforce AAA Four Diamond Award-Winning Service

The Hotel Concord delivers award-winning luxury to the heart of New Hampshire's capital and received the prestigious AAA Four-Diamond rating for its exceptional hospitality, attentive service, and high-tech amenities. The Hotel Concord chose Stayntouch to facilitate an enhanced mobile guest welcome and departure experience, while also empowering its staff with greater flexibility to reinforce their award-winning service delivery.

Michele Gibeault, General Manager at The Hotel Concord said, "Stayntouch PMS fits perfectly with our mission to deliver classic, high-touch luxury, with modern, high-tech amenities. Their mobile check-in feature has really streamlined our welcome experience, allowing our guests to check-in through their smartphones and get right to enjoying our amenities and the vibrant culture of downtown Concord. The PMS has also been a boon to our staff, especially with all of the recent labor shortages. The operating system is seamless and easy for new associates to pick up and learn, while the automation features allow our staff to work better and more efficiently."

Michael Helfin, Chief Revenue Officer at Stayntouch, responded, "The Hotel Concord is at the cutting edge of high-tech amenities. They also know that exceptional service is ultimately a human endeavor, where great technology allows the spirit of hospitality to more freely express itself. That's why we're proud to help The Hotel Concord facilitate even more authentic and engaging guest interactions through the industry's most flexible and responsive cloud PMS platform."

About The Hotel Concord

The Hotel Concord is a 38-room boutique hotel offering a new level of classic elegance and comfortable sophistication to visitors of the Granite State's capital city. It occupies the fourth and sixth floors of Capital Commons, a signature six-story Class A mixed use building overlooking the Merrimack River and the New Hampshire State House. The hotel is ideally located near the Capitol Center for the Arts and the many shops and restaurants that have sprung up in the wake of the revitalization of Concord's historic downtown. Guests enjoy easy access to nearby corporations, colleges, private schools and outdoor recreation areas. For more information and to make reservations visit http://www.HotelConcordNH.com or call (603) 504-3500.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com

