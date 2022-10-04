THE HOUSE OF SUNTORY INTRODUCES HIBIKI® BLOSSOM HARMONY™, A LIMITED-EDITION BLENDED WHISKY AND HIBIKI® 30 YEAR OLD IN THE U.S.

The U.S. welcomes Hibiki® Blossom Harmony™, a blended whisky finished in Sakura (cherry blossom) casks for a limited time this fall, and Hibiki® 30 Year Old, a rare annual release.

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Suntory, the founding House of Japanese Whisky, announces the release of Hibiki® Blossom Harmony™, a limited-edition blend featuring whiskies finished in Sakura casks and for the first time Hibiki 30 Year Old will be available in the U.S.

Hibiki® Blossom Harmony™

Sakura Blossom season in early spring has always been an occasion for celebration in Japan, with many gathering around the beautiful flowering Sakura trees that inspire the Japanese to appreciate life as it blooms. Hibiki Blossom Harmony captures this joyful spirit by blending a rare selection of whiskies finished in Sakura wood casks with diverse matured malt and grain whiskies to create this particular Hibiki.

This limited-edition bottle will be available beginning in October in select global markets including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Austria, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. The expression is bottled at 43 percent ABV and has a suggested retail price of $160 USD.

Inspired by Sakura

Hibiki is a harmonious blend of various malt and grain whiskies from Suntory's Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita distilleries. Constantly pushing the boundaries of what Japanese Whisky can be, the House of Suntory continues to explore and experiment with various wood types. The Sakura cask was one that intrigued Fifth Generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo.

"I have been mesmerized by the Sakura cask for the last five years now due to its symbolism, but also because of its distinctive, subtly floral and spicy aroma and flavor notes," says Fukuyo. "There have been many experiments with malt and grain whisky components, and we found that there was a special alchemy between the grain whiskies and the Sakura cask. It is this special relationship – harmony – that inspired me to create this blend."

Achieving the right balance and orchestration proved to be a great challenge from the start since the Sakura cask is one with strong character that can easily become overbearing. After a period of trial and error, Fukuyo found that the grain whiskies finished in the Sakura cask best elevated the overall balance.

TASTING NOTES: HIBIKI BLOSSOM HARMONY – 43% ABV

Color: Amber

Nose: Wafting floral scents, sakura, fragrant olive

Palate: Smooth mouthfeel, expanding fragrance, acacia honey, French pear and a refined sweetness suggestive of sakura mochi

Finish: Long-lasting rich and brilliant aftertaste

Meaning "Resonance" in Japanese, Hibiki embodies the Suntory philosophy To Create Harmony with People and Nature. As a House of Master Blenders, the House of Suntory has gone to great lengths to explore the breadth and depth of what Harmony can mean for a blend. Hibiki 30 Year Old and Hibiki Blossom Harmony celebrate this particular kind of Harmony.

Hibiki® 30 Year Old in the U.S.

Released in 1997 as a rare, limited edition, Hibiki 30 Year Old represents the paragon of the Hibiki brand and the art of Japanese craftsmanship. For the first time, this exquisite bottle will be available in the U.S. as of October for a suggested retail price of $5,000.

Hibiki 30 features a select blend of Yamazaki® malt whiskies that are 30 years and older from Suntory's treasured historic collection, with mild grain whiskies that have also matured at least 30 years. With a mere few thousand bottles produced each year, each is bottled by hand. This luxurious liquor has received accolades and awards from whisky connoisseurs around the world and it represents the pinnacle of whisky making at Suntory.

TASTING NOTES: HIBIKI 30 YEAR OLD – 43% ABV

Color: Deep amber.

Nose: Leather, raisin, prune, sweet chestnut.

Palate: Brown sugar, dried fig, apricot jam, cedar and pain d'epices (gingerbread).

Finish: Extremely rich, cinnamon and Mizunara (Japanese Oak)

ABOUT HIBIKI

The Hibiki brand was introduced to the world in 1989 and since then has been embraced as the paragon of The Art of Japanese Whisky, the very product of Japanese nature and people. It is not only Japan's most highly awarded blended whisky, but also among the most prestigious and honored whiskies in the world. Hibiki is a harmonious blend of various malt and grain whiskies from House of Suntory Whisky's Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita distilleries. This delicate blend creates a oneness unfolding a full orchestra of flavors and aromas. Today Hibiki is one of the most awarded blends in the world. For more information on Hibiki brand, visit https://whisky.suntory.com/en/na/products/hibiki.

ABOUT HOUSE OF SUNTORY

Since 1923, Suntory has been renowned as the pioneer of Japanese Whisky for its House of Master Blenders and for their Art of Blending. Founder Shinjiro Torii built Japan's first malt whisky distillery in Yamazaki, and the Suntory legacy continued with Torii's son and Suntory's second Master Blender, Keizo Saji, who continued to establish distilleries including the Hakushu distillery. As the generations of Suntory's master blenders carry on, Suntory Whisky remains committed to heritage and innovation. The House of Suntory has been named four-time Distiller of the Year at the International Spirits Challenge in London, UK (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014). Suntory Whiskies are subtle, refined and complex. The portfolio includes two single malt whiskies: Yamazaki—Japan's number one single malt, multi-layered and profound, and Hakushu—verdant, fresh, and delicately smoky; and two blends: the noble blend, Hibiki—Japan's most highly awarded blended whisky and Suntory Whisky Toki. The House of Suntory portfolio also offers Roku Japanese Gin and Haku Japanese Vodka. Created from Japanese ingredients by the master artisans at the House of Suntory, Roku Gin and Haku Vodka represent the nature and spirit of Japan.

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

