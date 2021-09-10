The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda announces opening of Housing Wait Lists

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) will open wait lists for both the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program and Project-Based Voucher (PBV) program. The PBV wait lists are for physical units located in the City of Alameda only. AHA encourages all to apply for the housing wait lists but the household must meet some eligibility criteria. Including, one eligibility criteria that is based on the total annual gross income and family size. The family's income may not exceed 50% of the median income which is determined by family size.

The housing wait list application will open starting Friday, September 10th, 2021, at 8:30am and will remain open thru Monday September 20th, 2021, at 12:00pm. Wait list applicants will need a valid email address in order to apply. Only one application per household will be accepted. Applications that are incomplete or are duplicate applications will be rejected. After applicants have successfully completed the application online, applicants will receive a confirmation email with instructions for checking application status online. The housing wait list application can be found at https://recertification.alamedahsg.org/

The wait list application webpage is accessible from any computer or mobile device that has internet access. For more information and a list of application centers in the City of Alameda that can provide free access to computers and internet, please visit this webpage http://www.alamedahsg.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=3723405&pageId=17925285.

Starting September 10th, a multi-lingual (Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese) information phone line is available to provide information about the wait list application process. The toll-free number is (888) 506-1220.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be provided but must be requested in advance by e-mailing [email protected] or sending a written request to P.O. Box 3199, 1415 Webster St, Alameda, CA 94501. Reasonable Accommodations requests must be received by 5:00pm on September 17, 2021. Applicants can also make a verbal request for reasonable accommodation by contacting (510) 747-4300.

Please remember the Wait List application can only be completed online. If you need technical assistance/help to complete the online housing waitlist application, please email [email protected].

There is no need to visit the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda offices regarding the housing wait list since the application is online only and printed applications will not be accepted.

About AHA

For over 80 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property. AHA currently maintains over 600 affordable homes, including 168 new affordable homes developed since 2010. The Housing Authority will double its portfolio over the next decade, with another 700 affordable rental homes to be built in the City of Alameda by 2030. www.alamedahsg.org

