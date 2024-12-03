The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda is opening its Housing Wait List for the Housing Choice Voucher Program and Select Project-Based Voucher Programs

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA), located in the City of Alameda, California, will open the wait lists for the Housing Choice Voucher program (HCV) and select Project-Based Voucher (PBV) programs.The wait list application period will begin on December 3, 2024 at 12:00pm (PST) and AHA will stop accepting wait list applications on December 16, 2024 at 12:00pm (PST).

To better serve wait list applicants and to ensure the housing wait list application process is available to all interested parties, including those who are least likely to apply, the entire housing wait list application process is available online at https://recertification.alamedahsg.org/. The online housing wait list application will be available in the following languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

AHA staff will be located at seven application centers during the application period (December 3rd through December 16th). The seven application center locations are the Alameda Boys and Girls Club (1900 Third Street), the Alameda Free Library (1550 Oak Street), the College of Alameda (Room A200, Ralph Appezzato Way), Alameda Point Collaborative (2550 Monarch Street), Independence Plaza (703 Atlantic Avenue), Mastick Senior Center (1155 Santa Clara Avenue), and the Village of Love (431 Stardust Place).

For more information about the housing wait list and for wait list application center schedules, please visit https://www.alamedahsg.org/applicants/wait-lists/

For over 80 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property.

