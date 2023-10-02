The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda is now accepting housing wait list pre-applications for Poppy Place

ALAMEDA, Ca., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) is planning to convert the Hawthorn Suites Hotel, located at 1628 Webster Street, into affordable housing in the form of fifty studio apartments (including one manager's unit). The advantage of AHA adapting this existing structure, instead of building new construction, is that the Housing Authority can house low-income residents faster and with greater cost efficiency. This new building named "Poppy Place" resides in the heart of the City of Alameda, within close walking distance to public transportation, employers, schools, and retail outlets.

Poppy Place resides in the heart of Alameda at 1628 Webster Street.

AHA is now accepting housing wait list pre-applications for Poppy Place, and all single adults or family households (regardless of age) are eligible to apply. The application period opens on Monday, October 2 at 9:00am and ends at 8:00pm on Sunday, October 22nd. Interested applicants can submit housing wait list pre-applications for Poppy Place via the Alameda County Housing Portal:

https://housing.acgov.org/applications/start/choose-language?listingId=34d002e7-88c5-43a9-9013-b0867904da1c

The 370-400 square foot studio apartments at Poppy Place are designed to maximize every inch of square footage and feature individual bathrooms, plus a kitchenette. The studios are suitable for one to two person households, and monthly rents will range from $518 to $1,554 with utilities included in the monthly rent. Poppy Place offers amenities that include an onsite laundry, a community room & patio, limited onsite parking, secure bicycle parking, an elevator, pet friendly housing, resident services, and an onsite Property Manager.

"AHA tapped into funding from the State of California, which enabled AHA to move forward quickly, which resulted in low-income residents not having to wait 18 to 24 months before being able to move-in, which is typically required when performing new construction," stated AHA Board Chair, Carly Grob. Back in February 2023, the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda received $13.4 million in funding from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. In addition to the previously mentioned $13.4 million award, AHA is projected to invest $8,000,000 of its own funds into Poppy Place, as well.

AHA is a long-time member of the Webster Street neighborhood, as the owner of over 300 existing affordable homes in the adjacent community, including the award-winning Rosefield Village on Buena Vista Avenue, which opened in the summer of 2022. Island City Development (ICD), an affiliate of AHA, is the developer of the Poppy Place project and the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda will own the land and provide long-term financial support. Poppy Place will serve households up to 60% of area median income ($62,160 for one person households and $71,040 for two person households). Rents subject to government regulations.

Thirteen units will be set aside for supportive housing, and each of those households will receive supportive services from AHA's community partner and social services provider, LifeSTEPS (www.lifestepsusa.org). Also, once the property opens in early 2024, all leasing and property management services will be provided by FPI Management (www.fpimgt.com).

Interested applicants can call (510) 747-4369 or send email to [email protected]. Or for further information and to view a video about Poppy Place, please visit: http://www.poppystudiosalameda.com/.

About AHA

www.alamedahsg.org

For over 80 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property.

About ICD

www.islandcitydevelopment.org

Island City Development (ICD), established in 2014, is a non-profit public benefit corporation and housing developer focusing on providing decent, safe, and accessible affordable homes to working families, seniors, veterans, and households of low income where no adequate housing exists. ICD, with its partners and affiliates, owns, acquires, develops, provides, finances, rehabilitates, and operates 3 properties to date. The actions or partnerships of Island City Development promote social welfare, combat blight and deterioration, work to eliminate discrimination and prejudice and seek to benefit renters within the City of Alameda. ICD partners with the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda to develop new affordable homes and execute major renovations of older properties.

