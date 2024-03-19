The HOW Agency Named to the 2024 PR Net Next Gen Awards List

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency , a full-service digital agency and subsidiary of 5WPR, announced today it has been named to the 2024 PR Net Next Gen Awards list, an annual awards program that celebrates agency excellence and champions the new thinkers, innovators, and groundbreakers across the field who are shaping the bright future of the communications industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized alongside standout digital and communications agencies, and we are proud of the hard work from our team that led to this achievement," said Paul Miser , EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "We look forward to using this recognition as continued motivation to push industry boundaries and outperform our own expectations."

Entrants were judged by an independent committee of highly esteemed judges, including Natasha Vuppuluri, Executive Vice President at MSL; Chantal Bowman-Boyles, Managing Partner for Europe at Finn Partners; Patricia Galas, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Park Hyatt; Sarah Berman, Founder and CEO of The Berman Group; David Richeson, Chief Digital Officer at Lippe Taylor; Gigi Ganatra, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Nordstrom; Alison Zimmermann, Head of Marketing at Byredo; and Raoul Shah, Founder and Joint CEO of Exposure.

Entry was open to any agency which has been trading, and in operation, for 8 years (inclusive) from the date of submission. Honorees and category winners will be celebrated at a gala event held at Bar Blondeau, the rooftop bar at Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 Top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit HOW's website .

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

