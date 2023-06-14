The Human Bean Celebrates 25 Year Beanniversary

News provided by

The Human Bean

14 Jun, 2023, 17:10 ET

MEDFORD, Ore., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two and a half decades after their very first espresso drink was served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top, The Human Bean is celebrating its 25th anniversary this June.

Continue Reading
On June 15, 1998 The Human Bean drive-thru opened for the very first time in Ashland, Oregon. And on that day a very special thing happened — the first drinks were served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top as a way of saying thank you for stopping by.
On June 15, 1998 The Human Bean drive-thru opened for the very first time in Ashland, Oregon. And on that day a very special thing happened — the first drinks were served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top as a way of saying thank you for stopping by.
Millions of chocolate-covered espresso beans later, The Human Bean is still using the gesture as a guide — that a little goes a long way, and we can always choose to be Kind Human Beans!
Millions of chocolate-covered espresso beans later, The Human Bean is still using the gesture as a guide — that a little goes a long way, and we can always choose to be Kind Human Beans!

With a motto of "a little kindness goes a long way," The Human Bean has grown from a single drive-thru location in southern Oregon to over 300+ locations open or in development across over 25 states throughout the U.S. Franchise partners cite the company's core values of quality, community and integrity as the ingredients that have brewed the brand's quarter-century success.

"After seeing their passion for the company and tasting the incredible coffee, we were hooked," says Laura Stark, Texas franchise owner. "We knew we wanted to be a part of this amazing company. The Human Bean doesn't make you feel like you are a number. You feel like family."

As part of the celebration, The Human Bean recently launched a new website with easily-findable nutrition information, an online store, highlights of annual giveback campaigns, and vibrant photos of new speciality drinks and classic favorites.

Interested future franchisees are also invited to drink in the new, separate franchise-focused website with information about getting started (from site selection to operations) and accessing the suite of support tools from The Human Bean corporate team.

"We're ready to help at any stage," says COO, Scott Anderson. "Every applicant speaks with a founder during the development phase, and other franchise owners always offer their support, too. It's a really special community, and our partners who have grown with us are a big part of this 25-year milestone."

Every visit to The Human Bean in June is an opportunity to grab a limited-edition Happy Birthday sticker to join the festivities, while supplies last.

About The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 20 states. 

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

SOURCE The Human Bean

Also from this source

June is the Month of Mochas for Men and Frozen Summer Drinks at The Human Bean

The Human Bean Unveils New Websites for Consumers and Franchise Partners

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.