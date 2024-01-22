The Human Bean Ranked Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

MEDFORD, Ore. , Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean has once again been recognized as one of North America's top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's 45th Annual Franchise 500® — the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2024 Franchise 500 ranks The Human Bean as #131 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"We're honored and grateful to hold a special place on the Franchise 500 list for the past 12 years in a row," says The Human Bean COO, Scott Anderson. "This year's ranking confirms the incredible work and dedication of our team and franchise partners."

About Entrepreneur's Franchise 500

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the year's Franchise 500® in ranked order.

"Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

The Franchise 500® is both a competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. To view The Human Bean in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

About The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 21 states.  Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

