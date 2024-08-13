The Human Bean's Annual Food Drive Returns on Friday, August 16

MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean is hosting its 11th Annual Food Drive at drive-thru locations across the U.S. on Friday, August 16. On this special day, one dollar for every drink sold will be donated to local food programs.

At a time of year when many food banks are running lowest on food supplies, The Human Bean recognizes the need and believes that everyone deserves a nutritious meal, no matter the season.

On August 16, 2024, $1 from every drink sold at The Human Bean locations nationwide will be donated to local food banks.

On average, it takes one dollar to provide three meals for those in need. Last year, the nationwide coffee company was able to fund the equivalent of 179,184 meals. Each participating location chooses a local food bank in their community to support.

"It's back to school, back to fall, and back to the giving season," says Jackie McGrath, Director of Brand Marketing at The Human Bean. "We're honored and proud to partner with our customers and franchise family to hold this event each year. Our communities continue to raise more each August than the last."

Customers are invited to visit any of The Human Bean locations nationwide on August 16th to be a part of the fight against hunger.

More information about the Annual Food Drive and a drive-thru locator are available at thehumanbean.com.

About The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 22 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

SOURCE The Human Bean

