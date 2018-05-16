The Humanized Internet Wins Business Worldwide Magazine Award for its Outstanding Commitment to Online Ethics and Security

Innovative non-profit organization The Humanized Internet (THI) strives to protect vulnerable people in this digital age, leading to a prestigious award from Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM).

The organization has been named Tech Non-Profit Organization of the Year (Global) in BWM's 2018 Brand of the Year Awards. The awards recognise and reward organizations which have performed exceptionally over the previous twelve months and proven themselves to be dynamic forces within their industries. The judging panel look for world class brands that inspire, push boundaries, respond to challenges and are seen among their respective sectors as employers of choice.

THI was chosen as the overall winner its category due to its revolutionary approach to online technologies. The Swiss-based not-for-profit has at its heart the notion of digital sovereignty, particularly for people who don't have it. Countless headlines have highlighted cyber-attacks, personal data breaches, online bullying and privacy violations, so THI strives to develop ethics and governance to protect citizens across the world. The organization uses new technologies such as Blockchain to create an online environment which is secure, safe and promotes respect.

The organization's President and co-founder, Monique Morrow, said, "The mission of THI is to provide secure, permanent and global digital identity to the world's population. We believe identity is a fundamental democratic right of all people and offers a foundational element for maintaining safe conditions for those in need."

In congratulating THI, the BWM judging panel said they were impressed with the company's innovative approach and clear commitment to keeping vulnerable people safe online.

An article on THI can also be found on BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2018/05/09/the-ethical-internet-and-global-citizenship/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

http://www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david.jones@bwmonline.com



W: www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine