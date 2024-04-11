The Huntington National Bank Ranks No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study

Huntington receives top ranking in Pennsylvania for second consecutive year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank has earned the top ranking in customer satisfaction in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. This is the second consecutive year Huntington has received this recognition in Pennsylvania.

"We're committed to looking out for people and that shines through in every interaction we have with customers," said Susie Shipley, Huntington's Regional President for Pennsylvania, Ohio Valley and Mahoning Valley. "This honor is a testament to our continued efforts to be the leading people-first, digitally powered bank for all Pennsylvanians and customers across our footprint."

According to the study's findings, enhancing the ability to resolve problems digitally while maintaining empathetic personal service and swiftness in resolving issues is key to a top customer experience.

"Our colleagues understand the importance of making our customers feel welcome and cared for – that's the Huntington difference," said Brant Standridge, Huntington's Consumer and Regional Banking President. "We're incredibly proud of both our innovative products and digital offerings, as well as the strength of our branch network and best-in-class customer service. We're honored to be recognized as a bank people know they can trust."

In the 2024 study, Huntington was named the Best Retail Bank for Customer Satisfaction in Pennsylvania. Huntington also ranked No. 1 in the following study factors for its segment:

Level of trust

People – representatives, tellers and call center agents

Saving time and money

Account offerings meeting customers' needs

Resolving problems or complaints

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 100,000 retail banking customers of the largest banks in the U.S. regarding their experiences with their retail bank. It was fielded from January 2023 through January 2024.

Huntington has nearly 60 branches in Pennsylvania, mostly located near Pittsburgh and the western part of the state. Steadily climbing in market share in the commonwealth, Huntington is poised to open a new flagship branch in Downtown Pittsburgh later in 2024, as well as other new locations.

To learn more about personal banking at Huntington, click here. For more information about the U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/retail-banking-study-1 .

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

