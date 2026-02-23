The HWP Group Announces Acquisition of Global Market Access Solutions

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HWP Group (HWP), a leading medical communications and strategic consulting partner to the life sciences industry, has announced the acquisition of Global Market Access Solutions (GMAS), a highly regarded market access and health economics consultancy with global operations. The acquisition represents a significant milestone in HWP's long-term growth strategy.

With the addition of GMAS, HWP meaningfully expands its capabilities in market access strategy, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), pricing and payer insights, evidence synthesis, and lifecycle value strategy. The combined organization is uniquely positioned to support clients across the entire product lifecycle from early clinical development through launch, reimbursement, and sustained patient access.

In today's resource‑constrained healthcare environment, market access and health economics are essential to ensuring that innovative therapies reach patients. Payers and health systems increasingly require rigorous clinical and economic evidence to justify reimbursement and funding decisions. GMAS has deep expertise in expressing the economic benefits of new and existing therapeutic innovations via a range of economic evaluation analytic frameworks, informing the delivery of effective and efficient healthcare services and helping ensure durable commercial success.

"With this acquisition, HWP takes a decisive step forward in our mission to help clients bridge the gap between scientific innovation and real‑world patient access," said Jani Hegarty, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The HWP Group. "Market access and health economics are no longer optional—they are foundational. By integrating GMAS' capabilities into HWP, we can now help clients not only tell a compelling scientific story, but also prove economic value to payers and health systems—ensuring faster, broader, and more sustainable patient access."

GMAS Managing Partner Mark Connolly, PhD, added, "Nikos Kotsopoulos, PhD, and I are thrilled to join The HWP Group and continue our efforts to improve patient access to medications. This change allows us to scale our market access and HEOR expertise within a platform that shares our commitment to rigor, strategy, and partnership. Together, we are exceptionally well positioned to help life sciences companies ensure their innovations are not only approved, but reimbursed, accessible, and impactful."

Luis Gonzalez, Senior Partner at NMS Capital, commented on the transaction, "From the outset of our partnership with HWP, we believed in the firm's vision to build a differentiated, integrated services platform for the life sciences industry. The acquisition of GMAS is a natural and highly strategic next step, adding critical market access and HEOR capabilities that are essential to commercial success today. We are proud to continue supporting the growth of HWP and look forward to the value this combination will deliver to clients and patients alike."

This acquisition further solidifies the position of HWP as a full‑service strategic partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies navigating increasingly complex global markets, where clinical excellence must be matched by compelling economic evidence to achieve reimbursement, market adoption, and meaningful patient impact.

