The "I Love U Guys Foundation" to Host National School Safety Briefings Symposium at Verkada's San Mateo Headquarters

The "I Love U Guys Foundation" National School Safety Briefings Symposium provides comprehensive resources aimed at enhancing safety measures within educational institutions for leaders across schools, districts, departments, agencies, and organizations.

DENVER and SAN MATEO, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "I Love U Guys" Foundation , a national non-profit organization that operates programs and trainings to standardize crisis response programs across schools, districts, departments, agencies and organizations, will host its upcoming National School Safety Briefings Symposium on September 5-6, 2024 at Verkada's San Mateo, California headquarters.

The "I Love U Guys" Foundation's Briefings Symposium provides schools with the latest actionable insights, protocols, and best practices for effectively responding to all-hazards safety threats and emergencies. Developed through extensive research and collaboration with leaders in the field, The Foundation's resources cover all-hazards, including active threats, natural disasters, and medical emergencies.

"The Briefings Symposium brings together hundreds of leaders across the school safety community together to serve as an immersive learning experience focused on relationship-building and knowledge-sharing," said Pat Hamilton, Executive Director of The "I Love U Guys" Foundation. "By taking it to new locations, we provide valuable training to people nationwide, highlighting our commitment to equipping schools to effectively respond to crises."

Educators, administrators, and safety professionals interested in attending the Briefings can register at https://iloveuguys.org/The-Briefings.html .

Verkada , a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, is a Mission Partner of The "I Love U Guys" Foundation . Verkada's partnership with The "I Love U Guys'' Foundation reinforces its commitment to providing real-time monitoring and response capabilities to help protect students during emergency situations.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 24,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

About The "I Love U Guys" Foundation

The "I Love U Guys" Foundation was started in 2006 by Ellen and John-Michael Keyes following a school shooting that took the life of their daughter, Emily. On that day Emily sent two text messages... One to her mother, Ellen, "I love u guys. K" and to her father, John-Michael, "I love you guys."

Today, the Foundation is led and supported by survivors, family members, first responders, educators, and community members with a vested interest in safety, preparedness, and reunification in schools.

The "I Love U Guys" Foundation's programs for crisis response, the Standard Response Protocol (SRP), and post-crisis reunification, the Standard Reunification Method (SRM) are used in more than 50,000 schools, districts, departments, agencies, organizations and communities around the world. They are created through the research-based practices of school administrators, psychologists, public space safety practitioners, families, and first responders. To learn more about The "I Love U Guys" Foundation, visit www.iloveuguys.org .

