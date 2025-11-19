Violence in brick-and-mortar retail surges, threatening retention of staff ahead of the holiday shopping season, new research from the Loss Prevention Research Council and Verkada finds

SAN MATEO, Calif. and GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half (52%) of retail workers say they are likely to leave their current job in the next 12 months due to personal safety concerns, according to new research conducted by the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC) and in partnership with Verkada.

The State of Retail Safety report reveals an alarming escalation in workplace violence from 2024, and offers critical insight into solutions that can protect retail workers, consumers and inventory without escalating tensions. Key findings include:

Safety concerns on-the-job escalate, corresponding with material increase in reports of violence: More than one in three (35%) retail workers reported feeling unsafe at work, up from 27% in 2024. Reports of physical assault increased 22% year-over-year, while aggressive behavior from past employees and current coworkers jumped 28% and 26%, respectively. Nearly 40% of workers worry about theft and verbal harassment most or every time they go to work.

Violence threatens retention in an industry that already faces high turnover: One in four retail workers (25%) report they've thought about looking for a new job due to personal safety concerns, up from 19% last year. Those who experienced violent incidents are even more likely to leave: 53% say they have considered new opportunities. Men, who are experiencing workplace violence at notably higher rates than women, are also significantly more likely to quit over safety concerns in the next year (63% vs. 39% of women). Store managers are feeling the impact of this retention challenge: nearly half (49%) report that safety concerns are a barrier to hiring, up significantly from 37% in 2024.

Locked cabinets create friction on both sides of the counter: Nearly half (46%) of retail workers say physical theft prevention tools like locked cabinets and checkout gates are more disruptive than effective, and 59% report they reduce their efficiency on-the-job. Customers agree: 60% of U.S. adults say physical theft prevention tools are more disruptive to the shopping experience than they are effective at deterring crime, and 74% say certain theft-prevention measures make them less likely to shop in-store. Retail workers in stores with these measures in place report higher rates of violence across every category measured, revealing an uncomfortable reality: customer frustration from these barriers may be fueling confrontations, as retail workers report 54% of verbal threats stem from angry customers.

"Retail remains a critical cornerstone of the American economy, contributing $5.3 trillion annually to GDP and supporting more than one in four jobs," said Read Hayes, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Loss Prevention Research Council. "Nothing is more important than protecting the frontline retail associates who power this economic engine, and this report builds on the LPRC's ongoing efforts to provide a roadmap for retailers on how to make sure these workers feel safe."

"Everyone deserves to feel safe, but our research shows that more than one in three retail workers has felt the opposite," said Alana O'Grady Lauk, Vice President of Public Affairs at Verkada. "With the busiest shopping season around the corner, millions of retail workers will experience increased foot traffic, longer hours, and rushed shoppers. This data gives retailers a clear roadmap to protect their teams when it matters most – and the urgency to act on it now."

About LPRC and Verkada's State of Retail Safety Report

To better understand the state of safety and the toll it has taken on retail workers, the Loss Prevention Research Council and Verkada worked with The Harris Poll in the summer of 2025 to distribute an online survey to 1,000 retail workers across the United States. This builds on an earlier baseline survey in 2024 that measured the extent of violence retail workers face on the job and the solutions that would give them the most peace of mind. The Harris Poll also simultaneously surveyed 2,066 American adults about their shopping experiences with physical theft prevention measures to provide additional context for the broader impact of violence in retail stores.

About the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC)

The Loss Prevention Research Council partners with retail industry executives, solution partners, and law enforcement officials to conduct scientific research to improve retail asset protection. They focus on preventing and detecting theft, fraud, and violence in retail settings. The LPRC is a vital hub for retail leaders seeking advanced strategies in retail crime prevention. Members get access to the latest research, best practices, and retail insights on asset protection, plus opportunities to collaborate with industry experts through training programs and networking events to advance their professional development. To learn more about the Loss Prevention Research Council's events and membership, please visit lpresearch.org.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 93 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

