The IAMS™ Brand Introduces First-of-its-kind Mobile App In Honor Of National Pet ID Week To Help Bring Lost Dogs Home

The NOSEiD app uses first-of-its-kind nose-scanning smartphone technology to help identify lost dogs by their nose print, which is unique to each dog, much like a human fingerprint 2 . The app's nose-detection technology is paired with the support of local communities to help reunite lost dogs with their pet parents.

"Pets are irreplaceable family members, and with the NOSEiD app, we're hoping to help keep more pets in their loving homes and out of shelters – taking another step toward our goal of ending pet homelessness," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "The app is designed to be a community resource, so whether someone has a dog or not, they'll be able to join the NOSEiD community to help reunite lost dogs with their families in their own neighborhood."

The NOSEiD app provides any person who finds a lost dog the tools they need to reunite it with its family, right in their smartphone. In addition to using the unique nose print of each dog as part of their pet profile, the app provides resources for pet parents and community members, such as an interactive map of lost dogs, robust pet profiles, a lost dog poster generator and more.

Here's how the NOSEiD app works:

Pet parents can download the app and follow the prompts on the screen to make a profile for their dog, including scans of their dog's nose and a physical description.

If a dog goes missing, the pet parent can report their dog as lost, and the missing dog alert will instantly be sent to other NOSEiD app users in their community.

Anyone who finds a lost dog can use the app to check the lost dog profiles in the community, as well as scan the found dog's nose to search the NOSEiD app for any matches. Once the dog has been identified, the finder can connect with the pet parent to reunite them with their dog.

With the new NOSEiD solution, the IAMS brand, which is part of the Mars Petcare portfolio of products and services, is working to support the company's global ambition to end pet homelessness. The brand will work with local animal shelter partners to educate new pet parents on the need for the NOSEiD app and how it can be beneficial, in addition to other preventative measures like microchipping. The brand also will be collaborating with local businesses throughout Nashville, such as groomers, restaurants, shops, dog walkers and more, to spread the word about the new technology.

The NOSEiD app is available for Apple and Android devices in the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information on the NOSEiD app, visit IAMS.com/NOSEiD and follow along on the NOSEiD Facebook channel. Interested users can download the app or visit the website to sign up for emails to be notified when the NOSEiD app is available in their city.

About the IAMS™ Brand

The IAMS™ brand is dedicated to helping dogs and cats live happy, healthy lives and believes high-quality nutrition truly makes a difference. IAMS is driven to create pet-specific nutritional solutions that are tailored across every life-stage, pet size and health need. Through years observing the behavior of dogs and cats, combined with research and dietary findings, the IAMS brand believes that the right diet can help pets boost immunity, burn fat and maintain muscle, and promote healthy digestion. IAMS products are made with high-quality ingredients and unique, patented recipes that give your pet our best nutrition possible. When you choose IAMS dog or cat food, you're choosing high-quality food that will help you see visible differences in your furry friend. For more information, visit IAMS.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

