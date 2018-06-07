The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors Ranking for 2018 Unveiled

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg )



The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking, which appeared in the June 1, 2018 issue of ICIS Chemical Business, is available for download at http://www.icis.com/pages/icis-top-100-chemical-distributors/

This unique listing has been compiled with the support of our valued partners the US-based National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) http://www.nacd.com, the European Association of Chemical Distributors (Fecc) http://www.fecc.org, Associquim (Brazilian Association of Chemical and Petrochemical Distributors) http://www.associquim.org.br, Responsible Distribution Canada (RDC) http://www.rdcanada.ca, and the UK-based Chemical Business Association (CBA) http://www.chemical.org.uk.

While branded the ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors, this comprehensive global listing includes a total of more than 250 companies ‒ a diverse group that can serve the needs of customers and suppliers across the supply chain.

"It's not all about size. A number of distributors continue to grow larger through M&A, actively seeking to consolidate and build scale. However, there are plenty of smaller companies in specialised areas serving local markets that generate healthy profits and growth," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors also ranks leaders in key geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Middle East & Africa based on sales in those regions.

In the ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors listing, Germany-based Brenntag maintains its #1 position with $14.0bn in sales, followed by US-based Univar with $8.3bn in revenues. US-based Tricon Energy comes in at #3 with $6.6bn in sales followed by Germany-based Helm at #4 with sales of $4.9bn. US-based Nexeo Solutions clocks in at #5, with sales of $3.6bn.

