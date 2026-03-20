The Icon That Invented the Industry Celebrates AstroTurf Day

DALTON, Ga., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 21, 1966, the Houston Astrodome hosted a game that changed sports forever: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, the first Major League Baseball game played on synthetic turf. That milestone is why March 21 is celebrated as AstroTurf Day, marking the birth of an industry and the beginning of a surface technology that has shaped modern sports for six decades.

AstroTurf Day is March 21st

This year marks the 60th anniversary of that historic first, and AstroTurf's story is defined by what has grown since then. What began as a practical innovation for an indoor venue became a global category and a trusted solution across professional, collegiate, scholastic, and community athletics. Over six decades, AstroTurf has evolved from the original inventor to the industry leader, continuously advancing synthetic turf technology with a focus on performance consistency, improved safety systems, and sustainability-driven innovation.

AstroTurf Day is also more than a tradition. The day has been recognized by the City of Dalton and the State of Georgia as an official day to commemorate the anniversary and AstroTurf's many contributions to the region and to sports. And this year, AstroTurf is honoring that legacy in a setting that represents the heart of sport itself, celebrating with its partner at the College Football Hall of Fame, where the game's history, community, and future come together.

Over six decades, AstroTurf has proven its place on the biggest stages. AstroTurf surfaces have been part of baseball's highest spotlight, including World Series representations and All-Star games, reinforcing the continued trust placed in the brand in elite competition. Beyond baseball, AstroTurf has been relied upon across football environments, major events, and high-volume training facilities where consistent performance and durability are non-negotiable.

The reach goes well beyond premier stadiums. From elite field hockey environments that demand precision and speed to international competitions who have hosted global events like World Cups. Synthetic surfaces have become essential to modern sport and AstroTurf remains a go-to solution for organizations that need reliability, repeatability, and performance at scale.

As AstroTurf Day celebrates 60 years, the focus remains forward. The same spirit that created the first synthetic field continues to drive what comes next: surfaces engineered for athlete experience, built for long-term use, and designed to meet the expectations of the modern sports world. AstroTurf Day is not just a milestone. It is a reminder that the industry's future is still being built, one field at a time.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

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SOURCE AstroTurf