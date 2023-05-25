The IIA Names Workiva as ESG Alliance Partner

News provided by

The Institute of Internal Auditors

25 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

Debuts IIA Alliance Partnership Program; Delivers new ESG content and thought leadership to IIA members

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) today announced Workiva Inc. as its exclusive ESG Alliance Partner, bolstering The IIA's robust ESG content offerings.

The partnership is the first in The IIA's new Alliance Partnership Program, which pairs The IIA with industry leaders across emerging areas that are impacting the internal audit profession.

"As ESG continues to gain prominence, it's crucial for the internal audit function to understand its central, strategic role in assessing and reporting on sustainability risks and opportunities," said Brad Monterio, The IIA's EVP of Member Competency and Learning. "The Alliance Partnership with Workiva will benefit our members and leverage Workiva's industry-leading ESG expertise to enhance the competency of the internal audit profession, particularly in how they help organizations adopt ESG best practices, comply with forthcoming regulations and standards, and enhance their value as experts."

A timely focus on ESG 
Organizations face mounting pressure to publicly commit to sustainability efforts and report on ESG goals. ESG issues are also increasingly integral to business strategies, as many organizations recognize their impact on long-term value creation. Still, ESG reporting is complex and requires care in an evolving global regulatory environment. It's imperative that practitioners understand the ESG risk landscape to support boards and management by providing objective, independent assurance, insights, and advice.

New content and learning for members
The IIA and Workiva will co-develop educational ESG content for internal auditors around the world, including a series of joint ESG webinars. Workiva will also deliver a keynote presentation at The IIA's ESG Virtual Conference in September and contribute to Internal Auditor, The IIA's bimonthly magazine.

"We're proud to be The IIA's first alliance partner. As the only technology company uniting ESG and financial reporting with GRC, we know internal auditors play a pivotal role in corporate sustainability," said Ernest Anunciacion, Senior Industry Principal, Workiva. "Internal auditors are stewards of transparency and accountability and possess valuable expertise in risk management, compliance, and assurance. We look forward to working with The IIA to ensure they continue to have a seat at the table as ESG cements its role as a business driver and force for good."

In addition to offering an ESG reporting solution, ESG is fundamental to Workiva's business. In 2022, Workiva became one of four public software-as-a-service companies in the United States to receive a "AAA" rating from MSCI, a leading ESG ratings agency.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors  
The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 230,000 global members and has awarded more than 185,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org

About Workiva 
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world's leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only holistic, unified SaaS platform that brings customers' financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors

Also from this source

IIA, ACFE Release Joint Report on Building a Best-in-Class Whistleblower Hotline

The IIA Shares New Legislative Proposal with Congress to Strengthen Corporate Governance of Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Protect Investors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.