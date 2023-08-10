The Illuminating Company to Install Nearly 2,500 LED Streetlights in North Olmsted

Switch to LEDs estimated to save city nearly $150,000 in electricity costs each year

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary The Illuminating Company is teaming with the City of North Olmsted in Cuyahoga County to begin a $590,000 streetlight conversion project later this year to replace about 2,440 existing streetlight fixtures with LED lights.

The new LEDs are about 50% more efficient than the previous high-pressure sodium lights and are expected to save the city an estimated $144,650 in energy costs annually. They are also expected to last 15 to 20 years, compared to three to five years for the previous lights.

"More and more communities, like North Olmsted, are investing in projects that will pay for themselves over and over in terms of cost savings, and this LED streetlight project is a prime example," said Pat Mullin, acting president of FirstEnergy's Ohio operations. "We look forward to seeing how these improvements will benefit this city where we proudly live and work."

Communities across FirstEnergy service areas in Ohio and elsewhere are also experiencing substantial improvements in visibility and security where LED streetlighting has been installed.

"Beyond their cost-saving benefits, LED streetlights play a key role in reducing crime and keeping local communities safe," said North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones. "We are excited to take this next step in our community to showcase what a great place North Olmsted is to live, work and visit."

