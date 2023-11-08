The Immersive Vkind Experience to Showcase More Than 20 Vegan Brands Over Two Days at the Magic Box in Downtown Los Angeles

Vkind

08 Nov, 2023, 13:47 ET

From bee-free honey to mini quail-sized eggs, the 2-day Vkind Experience coming to the Magic Box in Los Angeles on November 11th and 12  is a plant-based food lover's delight.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Vkind Experience (VKX2023) takes over the Magic Box in Downtown Los Angeles this weekend, the immersive 2-day event will feature more than two dozen food and vendor partners, including the revolutionary Mellody Bee-Free Honey, Yo Egg's custom quail-sized mini vegan egg, Konscious Foods' sushi, Miyoko's dairy-free cheese, as well as a full selection of libations from Vegan Wines and vodka from Herathe Dog.

Products from Vkind's brand partners will be featured in the event's more than 20 chef-crafted and plant-based predominantly whole-food dishes served inside the venue's 11 immersive experience rooms. "It's incredible to have so many delicious options for our chefs to work with," says chef Chris Tucker who's helming the culinary team. "Our brand partners are proof that plants are indeed the future of food."

The multicultural VKX2023 explores plant-based food from all seven continents as well as the worlds of fungi, oceana, and more. The event's networking area will feature lifestyle brand partners including beauty label Ecco Bella and fashion labels Nikki Green and Aiya ayiA.

"You can't tell the story of plants without showcasing their immense versatility," says Vkind founder Star Simmons. "We want our guests to taste, touch, feel, and see just how powerful the plant world really is. And we're so thrilled that we get to promote so many visionary brands and products."

VKX2023 will also be screening the Vkind-produced short documentary, "The Next Girl," winner of the 2023 8 & Halfilm Award for best narrative short, winner of the Dubai International Cine Carnival's 2023 best international short film, and an official selection in the Cannes World Film Festival - Remember the Future, among others.

Confirmed red-carpet guests include The Big Bang Theory's Alice Amter, Anchorman's Darcy Donavon, director and screenwriter Kathy Kolla, and singer Simone Reyes.

About Vkind Experience
The Vkind Experience is an all-encompassing vegan event scheduled for November 11-12, 2023. The event immerses participants in a multi-sensory world, offering a tour through 11 uniquely themed rooms covering 35,000 square feet at Magic Box in Los Angeles. A percentage of ticket sales will go to various causes including LA's Saffyre Sanctuary, educational resource UnchainedTV, reforestation project One Tree Planted, and  Vegans of LA For more details and ticket purchases, visit the VKX2023 website.

SOURCE Vkind

