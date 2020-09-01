The Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Market 2019-2030 - Focus on Checkpoint Assay, Cytokine Assay, Genome Germline, Genome Tumour, Tumour Micro Environment, and Other Types
DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics: The Race for Biomarkers - Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics - With Executive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis (2019 to 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revolution in cancer therapy to be driven by new diagnostics. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy converge.
This is a complex area but this report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.
A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.
The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous.
Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Key Topics Covered
i. Market Guides
iA. Situation Analysis
iB. Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
iC. Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants
iD. Impact of the Nobel Prize
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics?
1.2 Immuno-oncology - The looming cure
1.2.1 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Takes a Leading Role
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Market Size
1.3.2 Currency
1.3.3 Years
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies
2.0 The Immune System
2.0.1 Innate immune system
2.0.1.1 Surface barriers
2.0.1.2 Inflammation
2.0.1.3 Complement system
2.0.1.4 Cellular barriers
2.0.1.5 Natural killer cells
2.0.2 Adaptive immune system
2.0.2.1 Lymphocytes
2.0.2.2 Killer T cells
2.0.2.3 Helper T cells
2.0.2.4 Gamma delta T cells
2.0.2.5 B lymphocytes and antibodies
2.0.3 Tumor immunology - The immune surveillance system
2.1 Immuno Oncology Diagnostics
2.1.1 Checkpoint Assays
2.1.1.1 Outlook for Checkpoint Assays
2.1.2 Cytokine Assays
2.1.2.1 Outlook for Cytokine Assays
2.1.3 Genomic Germline
2.1.3.1 Outlook for Genomic Germline
2.1.4 Genomic Tumour
2.1.4.1 Outlook for Genomic Tumour
2.1.5 Tumor Microenviroment
2.1.5.1 Outlook for Tumor Micro Environment
2.1.6 Others
2.1.6.1 Outlook for Other Diagnostics
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
3.1.6 Public National/regional lab
3.1.7 Hospital lab
3.1.8 Physician Lab
3.1.9 Audit Body
3.1.10 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Outcome potential
4.1.2 Companion Diagnostics
4.1.3 Funding
4.1.4 Technology Environment
4.1.5 Target Solutions
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Complex Role of Diagnostics
4.2.2 Clinical Trials Role
4.2.3 Protocols
4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
4.3.1 Combinations - Issues and Complexity
4.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
4.3.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
4.3.4 The Disruption Dynamic
4.3.5 The Race for Biomarkers
4.3.6 The Next Five Years
5. Cancer Immunotherapy Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
- Icon Acquires MolecularMD
- Guardant Health to Develop Companion Diagnostic Tests for AstraZeneca
- Tumor Mutational Burden as Predictor of Immunotherapy Success
- Foundation Medicine and Merck to Develop Diagnostic Tests for Keytruda
- Cancer Genetics and NovellusDx to Merge
- ApoCell Expands Immuno-Oncology Biomarker Services
- MRM Proteomics Inc and Exactis Innovation Partner
- Agilent Companion Diagnostic Gains FDA Approval in Urothelial Carcinoma
- Fluidigm Partners with GenomOncology to Provide Immuno-Oncology Solution
- MolecularMD Launches Validated Tumor Mutation Burden Assay
- Minomic Secures Key Patent in the United States and China
- Biocartis and Wondfo Announce Joint Venture
- Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics
- Cancer Genetics Expands Immuno-Oncology Panel
- 10x Genomics Acquires Epinomics, To Launch ATAC-Seq Product
- Qiagen, Freenome Partner to Improve Companion Diagnostic Development
- Personal Genome Diagnostics to Develop Companion Diagnostic for Five Prime
- Thermo Fisher Expands Oncomine Immuno-Oncology Assay Portfolio
- Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Immunotherapies
- HalioDx announces high capacity IHC multiplex technology
- MolecularMD to Implement Promega's Technology
- NCI, NanoString Collaborate to Evaluate Utility of PanCancer Gene Expression Panel
- MIODx to Develop Immune Repertoire Sequencing Assay to Predict Immunotherapy Response
- Personal Genome Diagnostics Licenses Tumor Mutation Burden from MSKCC
- HalioDx Closes 18.5M Series B Round
- Announcement of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine
6. Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies
- 10X Genomics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aethlon Medical
- Agena Bioscience
- Angle plc
- Apocell
- ARUP Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton Dickinson
- Bioarray Genetics
- BioCartis
- Biocept
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- bioMrieux
- Bio-Rad
- Bio-Techne
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Charles River
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clearbridge BioMedics
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
- CytoTrack
- Dako (Agilent)
- Diagnologix LLC
- Epic Sciences
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- Genomic Health
- GenomOncology
- GRAIL
- Guardant Health
- HalioDx
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invivoscribe
- Leica Biosystems
- Luminex
- MDx Health
- Merck & Co., Inc
- MIODx
- Molecular MD
- MRM Proteomics Inc
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- Nanostring
- Natera
- Neogenomics
- New Oncology
- Oncocyte
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Pfizer
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- Quanterix
- Rarecells SAS
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens
- Silicon Biosystems
- SkylineDx
- SRI International
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher
- Trovagene
- Vortex Biosciences
7. Global Market Size
7.1 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Global Market Size by Country with Charts
7.2 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Global Market Size by Type with Charts
8. Global Market by Type
8.1 Checkpoint Assay Market
8.1.1 Checkpoint Assay Market by Country with Chart
8.2 Cytokine Assay Market
8.2.1 Cytokine Assay Market by Country with Chart
8.3 Genome Germline Market
8.3.1 Genome Germline Market by Country with Chart
8.4 Genome Tumour Market
8.4.1 Genome Tumour Market by Country with Chart
8.5 Tumour Micro Environment Market
8.5.1 Tumour Micro Environment Market by Country with Chart
8.6 Other Market
8.6.1 Other Market by Country with Chart
