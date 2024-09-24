The immunology market is projected to grow by USD 65.8 Billion from 2024-2028, with AI reshaping the landscape and increasing organ transplants driving revenue - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Immunology Market size is estimated to grow by USD 65.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Growing organ transplantation is driving market growth, with a trend towards significant pipeline of immunology However, entry of biosimilars poses a challenge - Key market players include 3SBio Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., ANTARES PHARMA INC., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Horizon Therapeutics Plc, ImmuNext Inc., Incyte Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Immunosuppressants and Immuno boosters), Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, and Online pharmacies), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled 3SBio Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., ANTARES PHARMA INC., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Horizon Therapeutics Plc, ImmuNext Inc., Incyte Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA

The global immunology market is set to experience significant growth due to the advancement of numerous promising immunological agents in various clinical trial stages. As of October 2021, approximately 51 molecules are under development, with 22 in Phase II, four in Phase III, 16 in Phase I, and the remaining in Phase I/II trials. Notable developments include risankizumab (SKYRIZI) from AbbVie Inc., which is undergoing approval processes for new indications such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn disease. Additionally, AbbVie's ABBV-157 is in Phase I trials for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis. These advancements will broaden treatment options and increase demand for therapeutic regimens, contributing to the market's expansion during the forecast period.

The Immunology Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of microbes, viruses, and cancer cells. Systemic medications like interleukin-6 and tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors, DMARDs, janus kinase inhibitors, methotrexate, and corticosteroids are dominating the market for diseases such as multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. Pharmacists play a crucial role in drug schedules and usage reviews. Innovative therapies, including biotechnology and molecular biology, are revolutionizing the treatment landscape for various diseases. Targeted immunotherapies, such as Rituximab and Adalimumab, are leading the way for reimbursement systems and personalized immunotherapies in cancer and allergies. Precision medicine and treatment modalities are also gaining popularity. The market for rare disorders and joint function in chronic inflammatory conditions is expected to grow, with biomarkers playing a key role in diagnosis and treatment. Reimbursement policies and clinical studies at academic institutions continue to drive research and development in this sector.

In the coming years, the expiry of patents on several immunological drugs is anticipated to negatively impact the global immunology therapy market. This is due to the entry of biosimilars, which results in price declines. According to the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act, biosimilar manufacturers must notify the originator company six months before commercializing a rival product, following US FDA approval. The introduction of biosimilars poses a significant challenge to the immunology market, potentially hindering its growth during the forecast period.

The Immunology Market faces several challenges in the areas of Fusion proteins, Immunosuppressants, and various diseases such as Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, and Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prophylaxis is crucial for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies in ensuring the effective use of Immunology Therapies, including Monoclonal Antibodies and Biological Medications. ELISA assays, Flow Cytometry, PCR-based diagnostics, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cell-based Therapies like CAR-T cell therapy are transforming Cancer Immunotherapy. Autoimmune Diseases and Infectious Diseases require innovative solutions, with Vaccines and Immunomodulators playing key roles. Personalized Medicine, influenced by Genetic Composition, presents opportunities and challenges. Antibiotic Resistance, Oncology, and Immunotherapy are critical areas of focus in the fight against Cancer Cells. Immunotherapies, including Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Radiation Therapy, are being enhanced by Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, CTLA-4 Inhibitors, and Adoptive Cell Therapy. The Immunosuppressive Substances and Drug Development sectors are also undergoing significant changes. Antibodies and Antigens are essential components of the Immune System, and understanding their roles is vital for progress.

1.1 Immunosuppressants- The Immunology Market refers to the industry dedicated to researching, developing, and manufacturing products and services related to the human immune system. This market includes pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research institutions. Key players in this market focus on creating innovative treatments and therapies for various immune-related disorders, such as autoimmune diseases and cancer. Collaborations and partnerships between these entities drive advancements in immunology research and technology. The market's growth is driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of immune-related disorders, and rising healthcare expenditures.

Research Analysis

The Immunology market encompasses a broad spectrum of products and services related to the study of the immune response, immune system, and related disorders. This includes therapies for infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, and immune-related disorders like Type 1 diabetes. Innovative therapies in this field include biosimilars, biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and immune checkpoint inhibitors. Hospital pharmacies play a crucial role in the administration of these biological medications. Diagnostic tools like ELISA assays, flow cytometry, and PCR-based diagnostics are essential for identifying and monitoring immune disorders. Dysregulation of the immune response can lead to various immune responses, including autoimmune diseases, allergies, and cancer. The biotechnology industry is at the forefront of developing new immunology therapies and diagnostic tools to address these challenges.

Market Research Overview

The Immunology Market encompasses a broad spectrum of products and services related to the study of the immune response, immune system, and various immune-related disorders. These include infections, autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, and chronic illnesses like Type 1 diabetes. Innovative therapies in this field include monoclonal antibodies, fusion proteins, immunosuppressants, and biosimilars. Biologics and biological medications are also key areas of focus, with ELISA assays, flow cytometry, and PCR-based diagnostics used for testing and analysis. Immunomodulators, tests and assays, and immune system components are also crucial components of the market. Personalized medicine, genetic composition, and environmental factors such as toxic chemicals and gut dysbiosis are driving research in this field. Immunotherapies, including cancer immunotherapy, cancer cells, and immunotherapies like interleukin-6 and tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors, are transforming oncology. Pharmacists play a vital role in managing drug schedules, usage reviews, and clinical studies at hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Drug development continues to advance with the use of systemic medications, disease pathways, and side effects, as well as targeted therapies like tyrosine kinase inhibitors, CTLA-4 inhibitors, and adoptive cell therapy. Cytokines and the tumor microenvironment are also under investigation, as are immunosuppressive substances and innovative therapies like CAR-T cell therapy. The market is vast and ever-evolving, with a focus on addressing the complexities of the immune system and its role in various diseases.

