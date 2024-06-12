The Inaugural A.I. Awards Opens Today

International Artificial Intelligence Awards Program Invites Entries

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International cloud technology awards body The Cloud Awards announces today the opening of a new awards program: The A.I. Awards.

Nominees must have excelled in the development or implementation of artificial intelligence or 'machine learning' technologies. The program is now accepting entries from organizations of any size, anywhere in the world.

The A.I. Awards

The Cloud Awards CEO James Williams said: "Another remarkable offshoot of the processing power of cloud systems, Artificial Intelligence has stormed to the forefront of our consciousness over the past two years. Organizations without a business strategy for harnessing the power of AI are now the exception rather than the rule.

"We've seen a growing wave of innovative AI-driven solutions across our long-established Cloud, SaaS, and Security Awards programs, and we're delighted to offer a dedicated platform highlighting this fantastic work.

"Governments across the globe are struggling to wrestle with the vast implications of AI and machine learning technologies. We boast a vast wealth of international expertise in this field, and by identifying innovation and best practices we can help define the very ruleset in which this technology will continue to flourish.

"We're not always simply looking for groundbreaking applications of artificial intelligence. Categories such as the 'AI for Good Award' and 'Best Consideration of Ethics and Governance in AI' offers organizations a means of underpinning their credentials as exemplary AI practitioners on the world stage.

"Our team is beyond excited to review the first wave of submissions, and we wish all entrants well in this year's awards."

The first edition of the program showcases 22 A.I. awards categories. Many focus on the application of AI within specific industries, such as 'Best Use of AI in Retail & eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance' .

Other categories spotlight AI-driven process improvement, such as 'Best AI-driven Automation Solution' .

Overall excellence, innovation or achievement in cloud AI is recognized in categories including 'AI Solution of the Year' and 'Most Innovative AI Technology' .

The deadline for entry into The A.I. Awards is Friday 19th July 2024. Submissions will go through three rounds of assessment by an expert panel of judges, before the winners are announced in early October 2024.

Further details on the available categories, entry process and requirements, and entry forms, can be found on The Cloud Awards website.

