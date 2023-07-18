The Inception Company Appoints Industry Veteran Patrick Purcell as President in New Executive Leadership Structure

The Inception Company

Purcell brings over two decades of expertise in the life sciences and biotech industry, delivering clients' key messaging and building mission critical engagement

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inception Company ("Inception" or "the Company"), leading provider of creative meeting solutions, announced today its new executive leadership structure.

Patrick Purcell joins The Inception Company as President after 12+ years at Propel Health (formerly HealthSTAR Communications).

Patrick Purcell, President, The Inception Company
The board has also appointed Bruce Hernandez as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Gary Gilchrist, who will step down from the position. Hernandez is a founding partner of Spire Capital, a private equity firm focused on the technology and media sectors. Hernandez' expertise in fostering innovative and strategic thinking will equip the team with pivotal tools to provide improved solutions for the unique challenges that clients face.

Patrick Purcell brings over 25 years of leadership in the medical communications space, a key missing piece to the firm's growth and positioning. Purcell has previously worked with Boron LePore, Cardinal Health, and Publicis among key industry players to deliver their medical and commercial messaging via multi-channel engagement.

Importantly, he has also held a strategic partnership with The Inception Company for over 10 years on the client side, which has given him a deep understanding of their clients' most pressing needs.

Purcell expresses his enthusiasm for this new chapter of leadership at The Inception Company:

"I am thrilled to join The Inception Company and look forward to serving our agency partners, life sciences and biopharmaceutical customers, and their stakeholders. The firm has a technology-driven suite of solutions, and is well positioned to produce industry leading live, virtual, and digital engagement with healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, as well as all other industries in need. The Inception Company can provide partners with efficiency and a competitive advantage in their corporate messaging needs – ranging from in-person to virtual and everything in between."

About The Inception Company

The Inception Company (https://inceptioncompany.com/) is a leading technology-driven production company that builds and supports hybrid and virtual engagements since 2005. The Inception Company's key offering Pando™ Meetings is the only hybrid and virtual platform with a fully integrated production studio. Its built-in 40 ft interactive video wall simulates the experience of a live meeting in a virtual setting so clients can focus on storytelling and engaging their audience from anywhere. The Company, headquartered in Fairfield, NJ delivers scalable meeting platforms, broadcast, video production, and meeting services solutions customized to all client needs.

