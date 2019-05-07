The Inception Company Is Chosen As A Finalist In The 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inception Company, a technology-driven engagement products and services company, is proud to announce they have been chosen as a finalist in the 5th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards, a national competition that recognizes innovative and inspiring work done by life sciences training professionals and providers in seven competitive categories. The company has been recognized in the Provider Innovation category for Pando, a virtual meeting technology that delivers extraordinary engagement by integrating remote participants with a live studio production. An Inception client has also been selected as a finalist in the Practitioner Innovation category for their vision of reimagining their 6-day Plan of Action (POA) meeting for 2500 sales representatives and conducting it on the Pando platform.

The awards are presented and sponsored by the Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN), the world's largest professional association of life sciences trainers and educators. Winners will be announced during a June 5 ceremony at the 48th LTEN Annual Conference, June 3-6, 2019, in Grapevine, TX.

"Our expert judges had their work cut out for them this year," said Dawn Brehm, executive director of LTEN. "This year's awards competition saw nearly twice as many entries as previous years, and the quality of the nominees was phenomenal, making judging a very difficult task. Still, our judges came up with an impressive list of finalists, and it's an honor to recognize their game-changing work."

Matt Giegerich, CEO of The Inception Company, commented, "We are honored to be recognized by LTEN for such a prestigious award. We launched Pando a year ago and have been thrilled to see the market receptivity. Pando answers an unmet need for our clients by bringing unparalleled engagement and collaboration to remote audiences."

"We have been especially pleased to see how much our training clients appreciate Pando," added Shaun Urban, President of The Inception Company. "The trainers enjoy the face-to-face communication with their audience, the ability to conduct real-time surveys and polling, and the option to measure engagement. And the use cases for Pando continue to expand almost daily. Pando has been used for advisory boards, physician speaker training, peer-to-peer education, product demonstrations, patient advocacy engagement, continuing medical education, global manager meetings, and others."

About The Inception Company

The Inception Company is a technology-driven production company that builds engagement products and services to help our clients reach and connect more fully with their stakeholders, including virtual meeting platforms, broadcast, video, and meeting services solutions. Our newest innovation, Pando, was developed in response to clients' needs for a virtual meeting platform that delivers superior engagement and collaboration. Combining a studio crew, 40-foot video wall, in-person moderator or moderators, and seamless onboarding support by live helpdesk staff, Pando is a fully-produced event that delivers the experience and impact of an in-person meeting. Independently held, The Inception Company is headquartered in Fairfield NJ, with additional offices in New York NY, Blue Bell PA and San Francisco CA. For more information, visit www.pandomeetings.com or www.inceptioncompany.com

ABOUT LTEN

The Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (www.L-TEN.org) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.

