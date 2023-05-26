The Independence Fund's Veterans Justice Initiative Trains Nearly 2,000 NC Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders

News provided by

The Independence Fund

26 May, 2023, 14:21 ET

Program hits milestone metric as it seeks to equip law enforcement with Veteran-centric crisis response training

RALEIGH, N.C., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Service Organization, The Independence Fund, has reached a milestone metric, training more than 2,000 North Carolina law enforcement officers and first responders in Veteran-centric Crisis Response Training as part of its Veterans Justice Initiative (VJI) program, which was launched in partnership with the state of North Carolina in 2021.

VJI addresses the unique and severe mental health needs faced by Veterans, especially post-9/11 combat Veterans. Since its first quarter 2022 launch, VJI has trained 1,883 officers and first responders across all 100 counties in North Carolina. Additionally, The Independence Fund's VJI team has engaged in 144 cases across 38 towns and cities throughout the state, providing navigation for both Veterans and the state's legal counterparts.

"The Independence Fund, through the Veterans Justice Initiative program, is assisting law enforcement agencies, first responders, and front-line workers to understand the nuances and true scope of Veterans' mental health once they return home from service," says The Independence Fund's CEO Sarah Verardo. "We know that early intervention and casework is crucial to Veteran mental health. VJI has developed robust, alternative ways to approach Veterans in crisis from initial contact with 911 operators, first responders, and law enforcement."

Nearly half of North Carolina's 700,000 Veterans seek medical or mental health treatment according to the RAND Center for Military Health Policy Research, and many experience crisis without knowing how to adequately address their needs.

"Our military presence is huge, leaving the pursuit of making North Carolina the most military-friendly state long overdue. To some, North Carolina is just a brief stop in their journey; to nearly 700,000 veterans, its home," said, Rep. Charlie Miller, a sponsor of North Carolina's No Veteran Left Behind law. "As a law enforcement veteran, I am well equipped to identify the dire need in our state to provide local law enforcement with additional training to assist veterans in need. I'm thankful for the Independence Fund for their partnership with the State and Law Enforcement."

VJI's approach is holistic, from a Veteran's initial contact through any necessary legal processes. Importantly, the program establishes a strong aftercare plan through an extensive network of resources and partner organizations to help a Veteran find healing and hope beyond their crisis.

"The Union County Sheriff's Office is proud to be a part of this amazing team dedicated to honoring and providing aid to our nation's military Veterans. Through Crisis Intervention Training, the UCSO has been able to learn more about the services that can be offered to Veterans in the midst of a crisis situation and appropriate methods that can be used to de-escalate and resolve situations with referrals for assistance, not a criminal arrest," says Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey. "VJI provides options for Veterans in crisis that are either already involved in the criminal justice system or at risk to become involved in the future. By utilizing local, state, and federal resources our agency hopes to work closely with The Independence Fund to honor the sacrifices and service of our veterans as we exercise patience and understanding when interacting with a Veteran dealing with a crisis situation."

Through funding provided by the state of North Carolina's No Veteran Left Behind program, The Independence Fund plans to continue expansion of VJI with additional, immersive training experiences for law enforcement, EMS, fire departments, and 911 dispatching units.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund (501c3) is committed to serving the Warfighter Community by providing innovative programs and services to support the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of our servicemembers, combat Veterans, their caregivers, families, and those allies who served in combat alongside our troops, through innovative mobility and adaptive technologies and therapies for combat veterans; suicide prevention; caregiver and family support; and Veteran advocacy with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other government agencies, federal and state legislators, and other partners. The Independence Fund believes in fairness and equality for all veterans and families irrespective of race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation, and will continue to uphold these American values. 

Media Contacts
Debra Richardson, Chief Communications Officer
[email protected] 
(304)-704-9823

SOURCE The Independence Fund

Also from this source

The Independence Fund endorses free care to Veterans experiencing an emergency suicidal crisis

The Independence Fund Endorse the VA Caregiver Continuity Act

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.