The India Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: IFN) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") on June 20, 2018. At the Meeting, stockholders of the Fund voted to elect three Class I Directors to the Board of Directors, each to hold office until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or thereafter until his successor is elected and qualified.
As of the record date, April 27, 2018, there were 27,642,121 outstanding shares of the Fund. 82.07% of outstanding shares were voted at the meeting, representing a quorum.
The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:
To elect three Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Abstain
|
Class II
|
Nisha Kumar
|
21,670,361
|
711,110
|
304,549
|
Martin Gilbert
|
19,961,136
|
2,492,615
|
232,264
|
Jeswald W. Salacuse
|
19,769,843
|
2,562,372
|
353,804
Directors whose terms of office continue beyond the Meeting are as follows: Leslie H. Gelb, Nancy Yao Maasbach, Luis F. Rubio and Hugh Young.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.
