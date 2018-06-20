The India Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect three Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against Abstain Class II





Nisha Kumar 21,670,361 711,110 304,549 Martin Gilbert 19,961,136 2,492,615 232,264 Jeswald W. Salacuse 19,769,843 2,562,372 353,804

Directors whose terms of office continue beyond the Meeting are as follows: Leslie H. Gelb, Nancy Yao Maasbach, Luis F. Rubio and Hugh Young.

