The Industrial Communication Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.92% between 2023 and 2027 | The rising adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) boosts market growth.

News provided by

Technavio

10 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio, a leading provider of industry news and insights, is pleased to announce its latest report on the Industrial Communication Market. The report highlights the estimated growth and forecast for the market between 2022 and 2027, predicting an increase in market size of USD 73.71 billion and a rise at a CAGR of 10.92%.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Communication Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Communication Market 2023-2027

The Global Industrial Communication Market is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology, which enables seamless data exchange among devices and enhances manufacturing processes. The integration of Fieldbus with IIoT further accelerates market growth by facilitating real-time data transmission, optimizing performance, and reducing operational costs. This convergence of advanced technologies empowers industries to achieve higher efficiency and productivity, making IIoT a key driver shaping the future of industrial communication solutions.

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

9.1

Key Countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

The report provides comprehensive insights of the market, and it is segmented by product (Fieldbus, industrial Ethernet, and wireless), type (components, software, and services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa). This segmentation provides a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing diverse communication solutions and regions. Furthermore, it examines key trends shaping companies' landscape and identifies potential challenges faced by market players. To get insights into the key trends, download the sample report here!

The major Industrial Communication market companies include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IFM electronic GmbH, Moxa Inc., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., Physik Instrumente GmbH and Co. KG and Rockwell Automation Inc.

These companies are actively implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches, to enhance their presence and competitiveness in the Industrial Communication market.

The Global Industrial Communication Market is driven by the increasing adoption of IIoT technology, the integration of Fieldbus with IIoT, and the demand for efficient data communication within industrial settings. While these drivers offer significant opportunities, challenges related to determinism in communication networks must be addressed. The market's dynamic segmentation by product, type, and geography reflects its multifaceted nature and global reach. As companies continue to embrace digital transformation, leveraging the potential of industrial communication solutions will be crucial for enhancing productivity, efficiency, and overall operational excellence in the evolving industrial landscape.

Technavio provides a report that includes competitive intelligence, highlighting major players' key developments and growth strategies, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and stay competitive in the market. To buy the complete report on Global Industrial Communication Market, click here.

Below, are other reports you might be interested with:

Industrial Communication Gateways Market: The industrial communication gateways market size has the potential to grow by USD 611.40 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by end-user (process industry and discrete industry) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Communication Test Equipment Market: The communication test equipment market share is expected to increase to USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.38%. This report extensively covers communication test equipment market segmentation by application (telecommunication, avionics and defense, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

About Technavio:
Technavio is a trusted source for industry news and insights that help businesses stay ahead in today's competitive landscape. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, we continuously scrutinize and evaluate the dynamic landscape of markets across the globe. Our comprehensive coverage, meticulous research methodologies, and pragmatic industry expertise have earned us the trust and reliance of a vast clientele, including over 100 esteemed Fortune 500 organizations.

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Dairy Alternative Plant Milk Beverages Market to grow by USD 10,586.05 million between 2022 - 2027

Stainless Steel Wire Rods Market size to grow by USD 1,514.41 million between 2022 - 2027; Growing demand from the construction industry drives market growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.