The Inner Circle Acknowledges, , Dr. MaryBeth Anderson as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Dr. MaryBeth Anderson is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Anderson began her studies at the University of Maryland College Park, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Behavioral Sciences. She then attended the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee where she received a Medical Doctor degree and completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Med Star Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore.

An expert in gynecology and women's health issues, Dr. Anderson is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) and notes that the mission of the ABOG is to define specialty standards; certify obstetricians and gynecologists; and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health. The doctor is also certified in ultrasound diagnostic interpretation by the American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine.

Performing minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries among her many duties, Dr. Anderson is dedicated to providing professional and caring treatment for many conditions, including endometriosis; pelvic pain, menstruation issues; cancer screenings; and all peri- and post-menopausal conditions including urinary incontinence. The doctor explained that her practice is focused on listening carefully to her patients and respecting their unique goals, priorities, and choices. "Patient education is a cornerstone of my practice. I am passionate about helping patients understand their conditions so we can work together to achieve the best care. I am committed to delivering exceptional, compassionate medical care," she noted.

A leader in her field, the doctor's special practice interests include diagnostic ultrasound; minimally invasive surgery; pelvic organ prolapse and incontinence; perimenopausal and postmenopausal care; low-risk and high-risk obstetrics; and bleeding disorders. Touting fellowship status as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG), Dr. Anderson is recognized by her peers as a natural leader in both obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN). She explained that obstetrics and gynecology is the medical specialty encompassing the two subspecialties of obstetrics, which covers pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period, and gynecology, which covers the health of the female reproductive system; vagina; uterus; ovaries; and breasts. An obstetrician-gynecologist specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases and disorders that affect women, such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, and menopause. They also work with expecting mothers throughout their pregnancies during childbirth and into postpartum.

Dr. Anderson has received many awards for her exceptional care, including Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2016, 2015, 2014); Patients Choice Award (2015); and On-Time Doctor Award (2016, 2015). A highly sought-after practitioner, the doctor also mentors medical students; nurse practitioners; and residents for Mercyhealth System.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Anderson is happily married and she and her husband enjoy competitive dancing with Fred Astaire. She also enjoys cooking, baking, and quilting. She would like to dedicate this honor to her mother and inspiration, Frances Anderson, LPN.

