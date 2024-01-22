The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Aaron T. Scott, DHA(c), CNMT, NMAA, FSNMMI-TS as a Distinguished Professional for his work in healthcare

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron T. Scott, DHA(c), CNMT, NMAA, FSNMMI-TS is being recognized by The Inner Circle as a Distinguished Professional for his work in healthcare.

A dedicated healthcare professional with a wealth of experience and expertise. His primary objective is to elevate health center operational performance through the delivery of training and technical assistance, ultimately enhancing the delivery of care and administrative management in various healthcare settings.

As Vice President of Clinical Operations, Aaron holds a pivotal role at the Advanced Molecular Imaging & Therapy in Glen Burnie, MD. He's responsible for the proactive management of clinical trial processes, providing strategic oversight and leadership to ensure quality, timeline adherence, resource allocation, and budget achievement. Aaron ensures that clinical operations knowledge is effectively integrated into various clinical development activities. He represents all facets of Clinical Operations and plays a vital role in internal communication and collaboration.

Aaron's educational journey includes a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a concentration in Molecular Biophysics from Clark Atlanta University (1994-1999), a Certificate Program for Nuclear Medicine Technology from the Medical College of Georgia (2003-2004), a Master's in Healthcare Management from Emory Graduate School (2005-2006), and a Master's of Imaging Science in Nuclear Medicine Advance Associate from the U. of Arkansas for Med. Sciences (2009-2011). Currently, he is pursuing a Doctorate in Healthcare Administration at Capella University (2019-2024).

Aaron's impressive achievements include certifications in IRB, CNMT, NMAA, BLS, and ACLS. He has held leadership positions in professional organizations, received awards, and made significant contributions to the field through publications and educational speaking engagements. He received a 2018 national award for Most Influential Radiologic Educator of the Year while teaching at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Scott dedicates his achievements to his mother, Sheree Parrish, and in memoriam to his late father, Ules Scott, who served as his true inspiration. He also spends a great deal of his time being an advocate for autism awareness. His motto is "Mediocrity is not an option."

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle