The Inner Circle acknowledges, Anne Margaret Perry, CEO, as an Inner Circle Lifetime

LANCASTER, S.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Anne Margaret Perry, CEO, is recognized as an Inner Circle Lifetime for her contributions to Transform Healthcare Access in Rural Communities.

Anne Margaret Perry, CEO

Anne Margaret Perry, CEO, has built her career around addressing one of the nation's most pressing challenges: healthcare disparities in rural and underserved areas. Through her leadership in primary care services, Ms. Perry is dedicated to improving access to quality healthcare for communities often left without adequate resources. Her work focuses on prenatal care, substance abuse prevention, and reducing infant mortality rates, all while advocating for equitable healthcare solutions in regions like Missouri that have been identified as healthcare deserts.

Ms. Perry's approach combines one-on-one patient care with proactive community engagement. She regularly meets with stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and legislators to promote policies that directly address the systemic issues affecting rural health systems. Her advocacy ensures that the voices of patients and providers are represented in meaningful policy discussions that drive real change.

A lifelong learner and compassionate leader, Ms. Perry earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2023. Her educational background strengthens her ability to balance clinical insight with administrative and strategic expertise, enabling her to create sustainable healthcare models for underserved populations.

Ms. Perry is an active member of numerous professional and community organizations, including the Emergency Nurses Association of South Carolina, the South Carolina Emergency Medical Foundation, the National Association of EMS Educators, and the Chamber of Commerce of Lancaster, South Carolina. She is also a proud member of the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Society, reflecting her commitment to excellence in nursing and leadership.

Outside of her professional achievements, Ms. Perry's life is defined by her devotion to family and community. She is the proud mother of six children, all of whom have become successful and service-oriented individuals, including two EMTs, three military servicemembers, and one devoted mother of three. Her parents, James Franklin Perry and her mother, a talented musician from Andover, New York, instilled in her the values of perseverance, compassion, and creativity that continue to guide her today.

Looking ahead, Ms. Perry plans to pursue a law degree with a concentration in healthcare. Her goal is to strengthen her impact in healthcare policy and advocacy, ensuring that all communities no matter their location have access to quality, compassionate care.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle