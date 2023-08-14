The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Abraham J. Salazar as a Pinnacle Platinum Business Professional for his contributions to the field of Automotive Fluid Dynamics

ROCHESTER, Mich., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Abraham J. Salazar is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Business Professional for his contributions to the field of Automotive Fluid Dynamics.

Abraham J. Salazar
Dr. Salazar pursued higher education at the Simon Bolivar University in Venezuela where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Turbomachinery in 1980 and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Thermo-fluids in 1986. He continued his studies at Simon Bolivar University where he earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering and Computational Fluid Dynamics in 1998. He also earned certification in lean systems for Toyota Motor Engineering at the University of Kentucky School of Engineering in 2010.

A senior manager of research and development at Giffin Inc., Dr. Salazar has more than 40 years of experience in the field of automotive computational fluid dynamics. He explained that Giffin Inc. is a company that provides automotive equipment to automakers. Prior to this post, Dr. Salazar held numerous positions in the mechanical engineering department at the University of Kentucky from 1991 to 2012, including an associate research professor; an assistant director and co-founder; an assistant research professor; a senior research engineer associate; a post-doctoral scholar; a graduate research assistant; a consultant; and a teaching assistant. He was also active as an assistant director and co-founder of the painting technology consortium at the University of Kentucky from 2000 until 2012.

Additionally, Dr. Salazar served as an assistant professor at the conversion and transport department of the Simon Bolivar University in Venezuela from 1980 to 1982. Between 1984 and 1990, He was a research engineer in the reservoir engineering department of the reservoir simulation section at the Intevep PDVSA in Venezuela from 1984 to 1990 while concurrently serving as an adjunct associate professor in the mechanical engineering department at the Metropolitan University in Caracas, Venezuela from 1988 to 1989. A leader in his field, the doctor has authored one book; several book chapters; 80 peer-review technical papers; and developed 15 patents nationally and internationally.

A leader in the field, Dr. Salazar has received the Automotive News PACE Award in 2017 from Giffin, Inc. and is most proud of his scholarly work and patents, in addition to being one of the first four recipients selected among numerous candidates for the National Council for Scientific and Technological Research Master's Sponsorship Program at the Simon Bolivar University in Venezuela. This award led to the expansion of his career and the opportunity to earn a doctorate degree in his specialty from the University of Kentucky.

When reflecting on his career, he attributes much of his success to his Christian faith; his ethical practices and principles; his perseverance as an immigrant; the mentorship of Dr. James McDonough; and the examples of his father, whose dedication to his family, sacrifices, and endurance inspired him to advance further and serve with integrity in all his endeavors.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Salazar is actively involved in mentoring young professionals and contributing to charity foundations through his missionary work at his local church.

