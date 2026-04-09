The Inner Circle acknowledges Aimee D. LaTourette as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

DECATUR, Ga., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Aimee D. LaTourette is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Commercial Real Estate and Corporate Law.

Aimee D. LaTourette

Aimee D. LaTourette is a highly regarded commercial real estate and corporate attorney known for her strategic insight, practical approach, and steadfast commitment to client success. Her career is distinguished by a deep understanding of complex real estate transactions and corporate matters, supported by hands-on experience that allows her to streamline transactions while protecting her clients' long-term interests.

Ms. LaTourette represents buyers, sellers, borrowers, lenders, landlords, and tenants in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisition, disposition, leasing, development, and complex financing, including 1031 exchanges and mezzanine loans. In addition, she handles entity formation, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and business restructuring for her corporate clients. Her unique perspective enables her to anticipate risks, streamline transactions, and align legal strategies with business goals.

Her professional background includes experience as a commercial title examiner, a role that strengthened her foundational knowledge of real estate transactions and enhanced her ability to navigate complex title issues. Additionally, Ms. LaTourette has been involved in small business through her family and friends for her entire life, giving her an inside perspective of the concerns and needs of entrepreneurs. This ground-level experience, paired with her legal expertise, provides Ms. LaTourette with a comprehensive view of the legal and business landscape in which her clients operate.

Ms. LaTourette earned her Bachelor's degree from Kaplan University in 2010 and her Juris Doctor from Atlanta's John Marshall Law School as the 2014 valedictorian. She remains active in the legal community, where she currently serves as Chair of the Title Standards Subcommittee and as an Executive Committee member of the Real Property Section of the State Bar of Georgia. She also maintains involvement in local and community organizations, including mentoring current law students and young attorneys, reflecting her commitment to professional leadership and service.

Outside of her legal practice, Ms. LaTourette values time spent with her family and enjoys traveling and reading. She credits attorney Beth Cruikshank and ABA-certified paralegal Jim Cagel for their guidance and professional influence which led to her attending law school. She warmly thanks Mr. Wm. Scott Schulten for his mentorship and elegant example as an attorney. She also extends her gratitude to her family: to her mother, Myleta Eng, for her love and acting as a role model of a strong Chinese woman, her father, Jean-Pierre La Tourette for his support, her brother, JP La Tourette for being a practical and wise sounding board, and to her husband, Chris Walters, for his continued love and encouragement.

Guided by a collaborative philosophy, Ms. LaTourette approaches every client relationship with the belief that the most effective legal solutions are built through partnership, preparation, and clear communication. Through her work, she continues to deliver thoughtful counsel and dependable advocacy across the commercial real estate and corporate law landscape.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle