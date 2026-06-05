The Inner Circle acknowledges Harmony Vallejo as a Pinnacle Professional Member of the Inner Circle of Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Harmony Vallejo has been acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member of the Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to visionary leadership and social impact.

Harmony Vallejo

Harmony Vallejo has built a distinguished career defined by leadership, strategic innovation, and a deep commitment to empowering individuals and communities. As Chief Executive Officer of Universal Events Inc., she has transformed the organization into a scalable platform that bridges corporate expertise with mission-driven impact.

Under her leadership, Universal Events supports more than 200 community outreach events per day nationwide, delivering the coordinated systems, logistics, and compliance infrastructure that enable nonprofit organizations and fundraising initiatives to operate at scale. The company expanded its national footprint with three new locations in the first quarter of 2026 and is Great Place to Work Certified™ in recognition of its strong workplace culture.

In addition to producing national leadership summits focused on entrepreneurship, evolving perspectives, and emerging trends, the organization provides a full suite of administrative and operational services — including legal coordination, accounting, compliance, logistics, and product sourcing. This infrastructure-driven model continues to support organizations seeking sustainable growth and meaningful social impact.

Increasingly, Vallejo's influence extends beyond the company she built. She is a co-author to Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, the forthcoming anthology led by world-renowned transformational teacher Marie Diamond — featured in the global phenomenon The Secret — alongside voices including Dr. Joe Vitale and John Assaraf, and she is at work on her own forthcoming memoir, All Is Well, exploring resilience, identity, and purpose-driven leadership. Through weekly mentoring sessions centered on systems, mindset, and confidence, she helps individuals overcome limiting beliefs while developing the structure and discipline needed for long-term success.

Ms. Vallejo earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Youngstown State University, building a strong foundation in leadership and strategic communication. She began her career in radio, developing expertise in client relations, sales, and outreach before launching entrepreneurial ventures centered on leadership development and organizational growth.

Her leadership has been recognized with honors including the 2024 National Partner of the Year from Law Enforcement Against Drugs, along with additional professional recognition for her contributions to leadership and business development.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Vallejo remains deeply committed to community service, volunteering with organizations such as Sisters Circle and Vision Keepers to support initiatives focused on justice, leadership, and community empowerment. She credits her grandmother — whose steady reassurance that "all is well" became a guiding principle — for shaping her confidence and resilience.

Looking ahead, Ms. Vallejo plans to expand Universal Events into new markets, strengthen nonprofit partnerships, and grow her platform as an author and speaker. Guided by a philosophy of empowerment, accountability, and sustainable systems, she remains committed to building opportunities that allow both individuals and organizations to thrive.

For more information, please visit www.harmonyvallejo.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle