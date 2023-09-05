The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Aisha Akhtar, MD, FCPS as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Colorectal Surgery

News provided by

The Inner Circle

05 Sep, 2023, 16:35 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Aisha Akhtar, MD, FCPS, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Colorectal Surgery.

Continue Reading
Aisha Akhtar
Aisha Akhtar

Dr. Akhtar pursued higher education at the Army Medical College, National University of Science and Technology in Islamabad, Pakistan where she earned an MBBS. She then completed a surgical residency at Shiffa International Hospital in Pakistan and relocated to the United States at the age of 29 where she finished a surgical oncology fellowship at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas; a surgical residency at Texas Tech University in Lubbock; Penn State Medical Cente; and St. Agnes Hospital.

The doctor is FCPS certified in Pakistan and board certified by the American Board of Surgery (ABS) in the United States. Dr. Akhtar explained that the ABS is an independent, non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge. According to the doctor, colorectal surgery is a field in medicine dealing with disorders of the rectum, anus, and colon. It involves caring for patients with cancers of the colon, rectum, and anus, along with other benign disorders, like inflammatory bowel disease (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease); diverticulitis; and a myriad of anorectal pathologies, like hemorrhoids, fistulas, abscesses, and fissures.

Specializing in the treatment of benign and malignant conditions, Dr. Akhtar practices at Arizona Advanced Surgery in Glendale Phoenix and Scottsdale Arizona. She is an expert in treating many different ailments including cancers of the colon and rectum; inflammatory bowel disease; hemorrhoids; anal fissures; anal fistulas; pelvic floor problems; and fecal incontinence. The doctor is a general surgeon and also performs colonoscopies using the latest surgical techniques to treat the full range of colorectal disorders from simple to complex and notes that she is committed to providing quality care to patients with compassion and dignity.

A testament to her professional and acumen in the field, Dr. Akhtar is licensed to practice in New York; Maryland; and Arizona; and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center; HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center; HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center; HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center; and HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center. The doctor is trained in the most advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgical techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of conditions that affect the colon rectum and anus and maintains affiliation with many professional organizations including the American College of Surgery; the American Medical Association; the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons; and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons. She is also a distinguished Fellow of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.

The doctor has published in various medical journals, including International Surgery Journal and Cureus, and has presented many posters at the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery. Dr. Akhtar asserts that she is ardent about being a female colorectal surgeon to provide personal care to female patients who want female providers for medical care and feel ashamed to discuss anorectal problems with male surgeons. Expanding her reach into underserved populations, she also specializes in screening for anal cancer in the LGBT-Q population and performs anal PAP smears and High-Resolution Anoscope's for high-risk patients. 

Dr. Akhtar lives in Scottsdale and enjoys cooking, hiking, and spending time with her two sons in her spare time. She has been married to Mr. Muhammad Khawaja for 9 years.

The doctor speaks multiple languages including English, Hindi, and Urdu, and volunteers her time with the Islamic Society of the Northeast Valley Free Clinic, providing educational seminars and seeing patients who are underinsured. Dr. Akhtar would like to dedicate this honor to her mother, Mrs. Kosar Praveen.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Nirat Beohar as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the fields of Interventional Cardiology and Medical Education

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ian A. Wilson as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Biomedical Research and Infectious Disease Fields

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.