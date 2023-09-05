The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Aisha Akhtar, MD, FCPS as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Colorectal Surgery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Aisha Akhtar, MD, FCPS, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Colorectal Surgery.

Aisha Akhtar

Dr. Akhtar pursued higher education at the Army Medical College, National University of Science and Technology in Islamabad, Pakistan where she earned an MBBS. She then completed a surgical residency at Shiffa International Hospital in Pakistan and relocated to the United States at the age of 29 where she finished a surgical oncology fellowship at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas; a surgical residency at Texas Tech University in Lubbock; Penn State Medical Cente; and St. Agnes Hospital.

The doctor is FCPS certified in Pakistan and board certified by the American Board of Surgery (ABS) in the United States. Dr. Akhtar explained that the ABS is an independent, non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge. According to the doctor, colorectal surgery is a field in medicine dealing with disorders of the rectum, anus, and colon. It involves caring for patients with cancers of the colon, rectum, and anus, along with other benign disorders, like inflammatory bowel disease (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease); diverticulitis; and a myriad of anorectal pathologies, like hemorrhoids, fistulas, abscesses, and fissures.

Specializing in the treatment of benign and malignant conditions, Dr. Akhtar practices at Arizona Advanced Surgery in Glendale Phoenix and Scottsdale Arizona. She is an expert in treating many different ailments including cancers of the colon and rectum; inflammatory bowel disease; hemorrhoids; anal fissures; anal fistulas; pelvic floor problems; and fecal incontinence. The doctor is a general surgeon and also performs colonoscopies using the latest surgical techniques to treat the full range of colorectal disorders from simple to complex and notes that she is committed to providing quality care to patients with compassion and dignity.

A testament to her professional and acumen in the field, Dr. Akhtar is licensed to practice in New York; Maryland; and Arizona; and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center; HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center; HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center; HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center; and HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center. The doctor is trained in the most advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgical techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of conditions that affect the colon rectum and anus and maintains affiliation with many professional organizations including the American College of Surgery; the American Medical Association; the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons; and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons. She is also a distinguished Fellow of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.

The doctor has published in various medical journals, including International Surgery Journal and Cureus, and has presented many posters at the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery. Dr. Akhtar asserts that she is ardent about being a female colorectal surgeon to provide personal care to female patients who want female providers for medical care and feel ashamed to discuss anorectal problems with male surgeons. Expanding her reach into underserved populations, she also specializes in screening for anal cancer in the LGBT-Q population and performs anal PAP smears and High-Resolution Anoscope's for high-risk patients.

Dr. Akhtar lives in Scottsdale and enjoys cooking, hiking, and spending time with her two sons in her spare time. She has been married to Mr. Muhammad Khawaja for 9 years.

The doctor speaks multiple languages including English, Hindi, and Urdu, and volunteers her time with the Islamic Society of the Northeast Valley Free Clinic, providing educational seminars and seeing patients who are underinsured. Dr. Akhtar would like to dedicate this honor to her mother, Mrs. Kosar Praveen.

