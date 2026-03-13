The Inner Circle acknowledges Alarra T. Tozin as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

CHICAGO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Alarra T. Tozin is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Strategic Digital Marketing Innovation.

Alarra T. Tozin

Alarra T. Tozin has built a distinguished career in digital marketing defined by strategy, innovation, and measurable results. With more than two decades of experience in the industry, she continues to help organizations strengthen their digital presence, clarify their business goals, and increase profitability through thoughtful and data driven marketing solutions.

Since 2007, Ms. Tozin has served as principal marketing consultant and digital savant at Cyprojects, the consultancy she founded to support businesses ranging from small startups to enterprise level organizations, as well as individual clients. Through Cyprojects, she has collaborated with high profile figures including Iyanla Vanzant and the estate of Dick Gregory, providing strategic planning, website launches, revenue growth initiatives, and comprehensive digital marketing integration.

Ms. Tozin specializes in helping clients plan complex projects, set actionable business goals, and implement stronger digital marketing strategies that align with long term objectives. Her expertise includes mastering essential technologies within the digital marketing landscape, making her a trusted and reliable resource for clients seeking clarity and execution in an increasingly competitive marketplace. She holds certifications in Salesforce Marketing Cloud tools, including credentials as an email specialist, consultant, and administrator.

Her academic background reflects both depth and versatility. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies from Northwestern University in 2000. Between 2004 and 2006, she completed three master's degrees: a Master of Education in college student counseling and personnel services from Loyola University Chicago, a master's degree in higher education administration from Argosy University, and a Master of Arts in African American Studies from Columbia University. In 2013, she further strengthened her professional expertise by earning a master's degree in project management from DeVry University's Keller Graduate School of Management.

Looking ahead, Ms. Tozin plans to develop a new educational product designed to empower marketing professionals with practical tools and structured learning experiences that enhance their skills through application and practice. Her vision is to contribute meaningfully to the marketing field by equipping others to succeed.

Outside of her professional pursuits, Ms. Tozin is a devoted mother to her child, Lennox. She enjoys singing and reading in her free time, valuing creativity and continuous learning both personally and professionally.

Through strategic insight, technical mastery, and a commitment to helping others achieve their goals, Alarra T. Tozin continues to make a lasting impact in the digital marketing industry.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle